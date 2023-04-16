ChicagoLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals383113Totals34282
Hoerner 2b4020Betts rf4031
Swanson ss5030Freeman 1b5010
Happ lf5010Martinez dh4010
Suzuki rf4000Muncy 3b4000
Mancini 1b4000T.Thompson cf3000
Wisdom 3b4121Vargas 2b4010
Bellinger cf4211Outman lf3000
Gomes c4010Taylor ss2211
Torrens dh3011Peralta ph1000
Hosmer ph-dh1000Barnes c3010
Heyward ph1000

Chicago0000120003
Los Angeles0010001002

E_Vargas (2). DP_Chicago 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Chicago 10, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Swanson (3), Betts (6). HR_Wisdom (6), Bellinger (3), Taylor (4). SB_Swanson (2), Bellinger (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Smyly W,1-152-341123
Alzolay H,32-321122
Leiter Jr. H,42-310002
Fulmer H,1100001
Boxberger S,1-1110003
Los Angeles
Urías L,3-152-383216
Graterol11-310003
Ferguson110001
Phillips110011

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:46. A_52,180 (56,000).

