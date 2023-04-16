|Chicago
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|3
|11
|3
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Swanson ss
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Happ lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Thompson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Vargas 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bellinger cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Outman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor ss
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Torrens dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Peralta ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Heyward ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|000
|012
|000
|—
|3
|Los Angeles
|001
|000
|100
|—
|2
E_Vargas (2). DP_Chicago 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Chicago 10, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Swanson (3), Betts (6). HR_Wisdom (6), Bellinger (3), Taylor (4). SB_Swanson (2), Bellinger (3).
|5
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_2:46. A_52,180 (56,000).
