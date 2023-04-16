|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|3
|11
|3
|2
|11
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Swanson ss
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.358
|Happ lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.154
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Bellinger cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Torrens dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.300
|a-Hosmer ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|4
|11
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.267
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.302
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Muncy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|T.Thompson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.240
|Vargas 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Outman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Taylor ss
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.135
|b-Peralta ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.053
|c-Heyward ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Chicago
|000
|012
|000_3
|11
|0
|Los Angeles
|001
|000
|100_2
|8
|1
a-lined out for Torrens in the 9th. b-struck out for Taylor in the 9th. c-struck out for Barnes in the 9th.
E_Vargas (2). LOB_Chicago 10, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Swanson (3), Betts (6). HR_Wisdom (6), off Urías; Bellinger (3), off Urías; Taylor (4), off Smyly. RBIs_Torrens (1), Wisdom (9), Bellinger (10), Taylor (7), Betts (6). SB_Swanson (2), Bellinger (3). CS_Hoerner (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 6 (Suzuki 2, Happ 2, Gomes, Mancini); Los Angeles 4 (Muncy 2, Freeman, Martinez). RISP_Chicago 2 for 9; Los Angeles 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Gomes, Bellinger, Barnes. GIDP_Martinez.
DP_Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Mancini).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly, W, 1-1
|5
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|81
|4.70
|Alzolay, H, 3
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|27
|3.12
|Leiter Jr., H, 4
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.00
|Fulmer, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.86
|Boxberger, S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|1.42
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urías, L, 3-1
|5
|2-3
|8
|3
|2
|1
|6
|100
|1.90
|Graterol
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|4.05
|Ferguson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|2.84
|Phillips
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Leiter Jr. 2-0, Graterol 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_2:46. A_52,180 (56,000).
