ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals383113211
Hoerner 2b402010.333
Swanson ss503001.358
Happ lf501002.308
Suzuki rf400013.154
Mancini 1b400002.216
Wisdom 3b412101.255
Bellinger cf421100.245
Gomes c401000.235
Torrens dh301102.300
a-Hosmer ph-dh100000.250

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34282411
Betts rf403110.267
Freeman 1b501004.302
Martinez dh401000.246
Muncy 3b400001.208
T.Thompson cf300012.240
Vargas 2b401001.222
Outman lf300011.261
Taylor ss221110.135
b-Peralta ph100001.200
Barnes c301000.053
c-Heyward ph100001.182

Chicago000012000_3110
Los Angeles001000100_281

a-lined out for Torrens in the 9th. b-struck out for Taylor in the 9th. c-struck out for Barnes in the 9th.

E_Vargas (2). LOB_Chicago 10, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Swanson (3), Betts (6). HR_Wisdom (6), off Urías; Bellinger (3), off Urías; Taylor (4), off Smyly. RBIs_Torrens (1), Wisdom (9), Bellinger (10), Taylor (7), Betts (6). SB_Swanson (2), Bellinger (3). CS_Hoerner (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 6 (Suzuki 2, Happ 2, Gomes, Mancini); Los Angeles 4 (Muncy 2, Freeman, Martinez). RISP_Chicago 2 for 9; Los Angeles 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Gomes, Bellinger, Barnes. GIDP_Martinez.

DP_Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Mancini).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Smyly, W, 1-152-341123814.70
Alzolay, H, 32-321122273.12
Leiter Jr., H, 42-310002110.00
Fulmer, H, 1100001163.86
Boxberger, S, 1-1110003161.42
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urías, L, 3-152-3832161001.90
Graterol11-310003204.05
Ferguson110001222.84
Phillips110011184.50

Inherited runners-scored_Leiter Jr. 2-0, Graterol 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Alan Porter; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_2:46. A_52,180 (56,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you