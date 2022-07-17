New YorkChicago
Nimmo cf3110Morel cf3110
Marte rf4120Contreras c4110
Lindor ss4020Happ dh4111
Alonso 1b4011Suzuki rf3010
McNeil dh4000Hoerner ss4031
Escobar 3b3010Schwindel 1b4000
Canha lf3010Rivas 1b0000
Guillorme 2b4010Wisdom 3b2001
Mazeika c3000Bote 2b3000
Davis ph1000Velazquez lf3000

New York1000100002
Chicago00010002x3

E_Escobar (8). DP_New York 2, Chicago 2. LOB_New York 7, Chicago 6. 2B_Canha (8). SB_Lindor (10), Marte (12).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Peterson531038
Hunter H,1210000
Dr.Smith L,1-3 BS,0-22-332200
Lugo1-300000
Chicago
Sampson51-362231
Brault12-300001
Wick W,2-5120000
Robertson S,13-18110000

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:09. A_34,424 (41,649).

