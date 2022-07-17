|New York
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|2
|9
|1
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|Nimmo cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Morel cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Marte rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Happ dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Suzuki rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McNeil dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rivas 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guillorme 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wisdom 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Mazeika c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bote 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Velazquez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|100
|010
|000
|—
|2
|Chicago
|000
|100
|02x
|—
|3
E_Escobar (8). DP_New York 2, Chicago 2. LOB_New York 7, Chicago 6. 2B_Canha (8). SB_Lindor (10), Marte (12).
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:09. A_34,424 (41,649).
