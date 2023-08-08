|Chicago
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|Tauchman rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McNeil 2b-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Candelario 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Almonte rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Morel dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Araúz 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Vientos 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Madrigal 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Narváez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mendick lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ortega lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|000
|110
|010
|—
|3
|New York
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
DP_Chicago 1, New York 0. LOB_Chicago 6, New York 3. 2B_Gomes (12), Candelario (5), Narváez (1). HR_Bellinger (17), Tauchman (7), Alonso (34). SB_Hoerner (28).
|5
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:29. A_29,640 (42,136).
