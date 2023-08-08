ChicagoNew York
Totals34383Totals32262
Tauchman rf3121Nimmo cf4010
Hoerner 2b4010McNeil 2b-rf4110
Happ lf4000Lindor ss4010
Bellinger cf4111Alonso 1b4112
Swanson ss4000Vogelbach dh4000
Candelario 1b4020Almonte rf3000
Morel dh3100Araúz 2b0000
Gomes c4021Vientos 3b3010
Madrigal 3b4000Narváez c3010
Mendick lf0000
Ortega lf2000
Alvarez ph-c1000

Chicago0001100103
New York2000000002

DP_Chicago 1, New York 0. LOB_Chicago 6, New York 3. 2B_Gomes (12), Candelario (5), Narváez (1). HR_Bellinger (17), Tauchman (7), Alonso (34). SB_Hoerner (28).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Taillon W,7-6732207
Merryweather H,12120000
Alzolay S,15-16110000
New York
Carrasco532225
Bickford100001
Gott110001
Smith L,4-42-321101
Walker1-300001
Ottavino120002

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:29. A_29,640 (42,136).

