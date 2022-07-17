New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3329132
Nimmo cf311011.271
Marte rf412000.295
Lindor ss402000.248
Alonso 1b401101.265
McNeil dh400000.300
Escobar 3b301010.224
Canha lf301010.269
Guillorme 2b401000.293
Mazeika c300000.180
a-Davis ph100000.234

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3037338
Morel cf311010.266
Contreras c411002.253
Happ dh411102.274
Suzuki rf301010.272
Hoerner ss403100.307
Schwindel 1b400000.238
Rivas 1b000000.236
Wisdom 3b200110.220
Bote 2b300002.278
Velazquez lf300002.206

New York100010000_291
Chicago00010002x_370

a-grounded out for Mazeika in the 9th.

E_Escobar (8). LOB_New York 7, Chicago 6. 2B_Canha (8). RBIs_Alonso (78), Wisdom (46), Happ (42), Hoerner (27). SB_Lindor (10), Marte (12).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (McNeil 2, Guillorme 2); Chicago 4 (Wisdom, Schwindel, Velazquez 2). RISP_New York 2 for 8; Chicago 1 for 9.

Runners moved up_Lindor, Alonso, Schwindel, Happ. GIDP_Davis, Guillorme, Schwindel, Hoerner.

DP_New York 2 (Lindor, Guillorme, Alonso; Lindor, Guillorme, Alonso); Chicago 2 (Bote, Hoerner, Schwindel; Wisdom, Bote, Rivas).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Peterson531038973.24
Hunter, H, 1210000172.45
Dr.Smith, L, 1-3, BS, 0-22-332200253.38
Lugo1-30000093.82
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sampson51-3622311123.34
Brault12-300001200.00
Wick, W, 2-512000094.69
Robertson, S, 13-18110000141.93

Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 1-0, Brault 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:09. A_34,424 (41,649).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

