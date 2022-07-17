|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|9
|1
|3
|2
|Nimmo cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Marte rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|McNeil dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.224
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Guillorme 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Mazeika c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|a-Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|3
|8
|Morel cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Happ dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.274
|Suzuki rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.307
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Rivas 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Wisdom 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.220
|Bote 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Velazquez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|New York
|100
|010
|000_2
|9
|1
|Chicago
|000
|100
|02x_3
|7
|0
a-grounded out for Mazeika in the 9th.
E_Escobar (8). LOB_New York 7, Chicago 6. 2B_Canha (8). RBIs_Alonso (78), Wisdom (46), Happ (42), Hoerner (27). SB_Lindor (10), Marte (12).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (McNeil 2, Guillorme 2); Chicago 4 (Wisdom, Schwindel, Velazquez 2). RISP_New York 2 for 8; Chicago 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Lindor, Alonso, Schwindel, Happ. GIDP_Davis, Guillorme, Schwindel, Hoerner.
DP_New York 2 (Lindor, Guillorme, Alonso; Lindor, Guillorme, Alonso); Chicago 2 (Bote, Hoerner, Schwindel; Wisdom, Bote, Rivas).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peterson
|5
|3
|1
|0
|3
|8
|97
|3.24
|Hunter, H, 1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.45
|Dr.Smith, L, 1-3, BS, 0-2
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|25
|3.38
|Lugo
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.82
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sampson
|5
|1-3
|6
|2
|2
|3
|1
|112
|3.34
|Brault
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|0.00
|Wick, W, 2-5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.69
|Robertson, S, 13-18
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.93
Inherited runners-scored_Lugo 1-0, Brault 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:09. A_34,424 (41,649).
