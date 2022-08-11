|Chicago
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|Madrigal 2b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|India 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Reynolds 2b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Papierski c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hoerner ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|K.Farmer 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Velazquez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Solano dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Higgins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Almora Jr. lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Morel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ortega ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Barrero ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Romine c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Fraley ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Chicago
|300
|100
|000
|—
|4
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|200
|—
|2
E_Díaz (1). DP_Chicago 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Chicago 10, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Suzuki (16), Happ (30), Barrero (1), Reynolds (8). SB_Wisdom (7), Madrigal (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Smyly W,5-6
|5
|4
|0
|0
|2
|9
|Rucker
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Hughes H,2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Wick S,7-9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cincinnati
|Lodolo L,3-4
|4
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|4
|6
|B.Farmer
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kuhnel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Strickland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
Rucker pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Lodolo (Wisdom), Smyly (India). WP_B.Farmer.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:21. A_7,823 (8,000).
