ChicagoCincinnati
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals354104Totals33272
Madrigal 2b5031India 2b1000
Contreras c4000Reynolds 2b3022
Wisdom 3b3110Senzel cf4000
Suzuki rf3111Papierski c0000
Hoerner ss4111K.Farmer 3b4010
Happ lf4021Votto 1b3000
Velazquez dh4110Solano dh4020
Higgins 1b4010Almora Jr. lf-cf3000
Morel cf3000Aquino rf4010
Ortega ph-cf1000Barrero ss4110
Romine c2000
Fraley ph-lf1100

Chicago3001000004
Cincinnati0000002002

E_Díaz (1). DP_Chicago 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Chicago 10, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Suzuki (16), Happ (30), Barrero (1), Reynolds (8). SB_Wisdom (7), Madrigal (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Smyly W,5-6540029
Rucker132210
Hughes H,2200003
Wick S,7-9100002
Cincinnati
Lodolo L,3-442-374446
B.Farmer11-310001
Kuhnel100000
Díaz110003
Strickland110012

Rucker pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Lodolo (Wisdom), Smyly (India). WP_B.Farmer.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:21. A_7,823 (8,000).

