|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|5
|12
|Madrigal 2b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Suzuki rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.250
|Hoerner ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.299
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.278
|Velazquez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Higgins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Morel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|b-Ortega ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|3
|14
|India 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Reynolds 2b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.255
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Papierski c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.135
|K.Farmer 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.217
|Solano dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Almora Jr. lf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.184
|Barrero ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.207
|Romine c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|a-Fraley ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.206
|Chicago
|300
|100
|000_4
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|200_2
|7
|1
a-walked for Romine in the 7th. b-struck out for Morel in the 8th.
E_Díaz (1). LOB_Chicago 10, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Suzuki (16), Happ (30), Barrero (1), Reynolds (8). RBIs_Suzuki (34), Hoerner (38), Happ (48), Madrigal (4), Reynolds 2 (20). SB_Wisdom (7), Madrigal (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 6 (Ortega, Hoerner, Contreras, Happ, Velazquez 2); Cincinnati 5 (India, Almora Jr., Votto 2, Solano). RISP_Chicago 3 for 16; Cincinnati 1 for 12.
GIDP_Almora Jr..
DP_Chicago 1 (Madrigal, Hoerner, Higgins); Cincinnati 1 (Aquino, K.Farmer, Aquino).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly, W, 5-6
|5
|4
|0
|0
|2
|9
|91
|3.69
|Rucker
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|20
|4.70
|Hughes, H, 2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|3.12
|Wick, S, 7-9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.94
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lodolo, L, 3-4
|4
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|4
|6
|98
|4.72
|B.Farmer
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|5.25
|Kuhnel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5.60
|Díaz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|1.90
|Strickland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|5.74
Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 1-0, B.Farmer 2-0. HBP_Lodolo (Wisdom), Smyly (India). WP_B.Farmer. PB_Contreras (4).
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:21. A_7,823 (8,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.