ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals354104512
Madrigal 2b503101.250
Contreras c400010.250
Wisdom 3b311011.220
Suzuki rf311121.250
Hoerner ss411111.299
Happ lf402102.278
Velazquez dh411001.240
Higgins 1b401002.280
Morel cf300002.260
b-Ortega ph-cf100001.230

CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33272314
India 2b100001.243
Reynolds 2b302201.255
Senzel cf400002.244
Papierski c000000.135
K.Farmer 3b401001.254
Votto 1b300011.217
Solano dh402001.304
Almora Jr. lf-cf300011.230
Aquino rf401002.184
Barrero ss411003.207
Romine c200001.182
a-Fraley ph-lf110010.206

Chicago300100000_4100
Cincinnati000000200_271

a-walked for Romine in the 7th. b-struck out for Morel in the 8th.

E_Díaz (1). LOB_Chicago 10, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Suzuki (16), Happ (30), Barrero (1), Reynolds (8). RBIs_Suzuki (34), Hoerner (38), Happ (48), Madrigal (4), Reynolds 2 (20). SB_Wisdom (7), Madrigal (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 6 (Ortega, Hoerner, Contreras, Happ, Velazquez 2); Cincinnati 5 (India, Almora Jr., Votto 2, Solano). RISP_Chicago 3 for 16; Cincinnati 1 for 12.

GIDP_Almora Jr..

DP_Chicago 1 (Madrigal, Hoerner, Higgins); Cincinnati 1 (Aquino, K.Farmer, Aquino).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Smyly, W, 5-6540029913.69
Rucker132210204.70
Hughes, H, 2200003213.12
Wick, S, 7-9100002193.94
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lodolo, L, 3-442-374446984.72
B.Farmer11-310001175.25
Kuhnel10000085.60
Díaz110003211.90
Strickland110012175.74

Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 1-0, B.Farmer 2-0. HBP_Lodolo (Wisdom), Smyly (India). WP_B.Farmer. PB_Contreras (4).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:21. A_7,823 (8,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you