ChicagoMilwaukee
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32424Totals35373
Madrigal 2b4100Yelich lf4110
Contreras c4100Adames ss4010
Happ lf4224McCutchen dh4010
Suzuki rf3000Renfroe rf5011
Reyes dh3000Tellez 1b3111
Hoerner ss4000Hiura 2b4010
McKinstry 3b4000Peterson 3b1000
Higgins 1b3000Urías 3b-2b2000
Morel cf3000Caratini c4000
Taylor cf3111
Wong ph1000
Davis cf0000

Chicago00000020024
Milwaukee00001000113

E_Hoerner (11), Urías (13). DP_Chicago 2, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Chicago 1, Milwaukee 10. 2B_Adames (20). HR_Happ 2 (15), Taylor (13), Tellez (27). SB_Hoerner (14).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Steele51-341146
Uelmen12-300002
Hughes BS,3-7111113
Leiter Jr.1-300010
Newcomb W,2-02-300000
Rodríguez S,1-1121011
Milwaukee
Peralta600015
Bush BS,2-5112100
Rogers100001
Boxberger100002
Williams L,4-3112110

Hughes pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

WP_Rodríguez, Williams.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:16. A_33,549 (41,900).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you