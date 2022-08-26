|Chicago
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|4
|2
|4
|Totals
|35
|3
|7
|3
|Madrigal 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Happ lf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Suzuki rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hiura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McKinstry 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Peterson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Higgins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Urías 3b-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Morel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Wong ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Davis cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|200
|2
|—
|4
|Milwaukee
|000
|010
|001
|1
|—
|3
E_Hoerner (11), Urías (13). DP_Chicago 2, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Chicago 1, Milwaukee 10. 2B_Adames (20). HR_Happ 2 (15), Taylor (13), Tellez (27). SB_Hoerner (14).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Steele
|5
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|4
|6
|Uelmen
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hughes BS,3-7
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Leiter Jr.
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Newcomb W,2-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodríguez S,1-1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Milwaukee
|Peralta
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Bush BS,2-5
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Rogers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boxberger
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Williams L,4-3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
Hughes pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
WP_Rodríguez, Williams.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:16. A_33,549 (41,900).
