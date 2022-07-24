ChicagoPhiladelphia
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33474Totals35393
Morel cf-2b4021Vierling cf4000
Hoerner ss3000Schwarber lf4000
Wisdom 3b3000Hoskins 1b4021
Suzuki rf4000Hall dh4000
Happ dh4010Castellanos rf4010
Schwindel 1b4000Stott 2b3110
Rivas 1b0000Bohm 3b4031
Gomes c4222Gregorius ss4000
Bote 2b3000Stubbs c4221
Ortega ph-cf1000
Velazquez lf3221

Chicago0022000004
Philadelphia0000110103

E_Gomes (6). DP_Chicago 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Chicago 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Morel (13), Stott (7). HR_Gomes 2 (5), Velazquez (5), Stubbs (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Smyly W,3-5642104
Effross H,12120000
Martin H,6121102
Robertson S,14-19110011
Philadelphia
Falter L,0-3554425
Nelson210012
Knebel100000
Familia110000

HBP_Falter (Hoerner). WP_Nelson.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:50. A_29,079 (42,792).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

