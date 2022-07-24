|Chicago
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|Morel cf-2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Vierling cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hoerner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hall dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Happ dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stott 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rivas 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Gomes c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bote 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stubbs c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Ortega ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Velazquez lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Chicago
|002
|200
|000
|—
|4
|Philadelphia
|000
|011
|010
|—
|3
E_Gomes (6). DP_Chicago 1, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Chicago 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Morel (13), Stott (7). HR_Gomes 2 (5), Velazquez (5), Stubbs (4).
HBP_Falter (Hoerner). WP_Nelson.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_2:50. A_29,079 (42,792).
