|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|3
|7
|Morel cf-2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.283
|Hoerner ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.219
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Happ dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Rivas 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Gomes c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.220
|Bote 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.256
|a-Ortega ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Velazquez lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.246
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|1
|7
|Vierling cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|Hall dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Stott 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.190
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Stubbs c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.277
|Chicago
|002
|200
|000_4
|7
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|011
|010_3
|9
|0
a-grounded out for Bote in the 9th.
E_Gomes (6). LOB_Chicago 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Morel (13), Stott (7). HR_Gomes 2 (5), off Falter; Velazquez (5), off Falter; Stubbs (4), off Martin. RBIs_Gomes 2 (14), Morel (29), Velazquez (13), Bohm (37), Hoskins (45), Stubbs (11). CS_Morel (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Wisdom, Happ 2, Bote); Philadelphia 1 (Stubbs). RISP_Chicago 0 for 5; Philadelphia 2 for 4.
Runners moved up_Gomes, Schwarber. GIDP_Stott.
DP_Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Schwindel).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly, W, 3-5
|6
|4
|2
|1
|0
|4
|83
|3.93
|Effross, H, 12
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.79
|Martin, H, 6
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|4.50
|Robertson, S, 14-19
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|1.83
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Falter, L, 0-3
|5
|5
|4
|4
|2
|5
|82
|5.18
|Nelson
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|30
|3.83
|Knebel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.87
|Familia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.83
HBP_Falter (Hoerner). WP_Nelson.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_2:50. A_29,079 (42,792).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.