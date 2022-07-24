ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3347437
Morel cf-2b402110.283
Hoerner ss300001.300
Wisdom 3b300012.219
Suzuki rf400001.273
Happ dh401000.279
Schwindel 1b400000.231
Rivas 1b000000.229
Gomes c422200.220
Bote 2b300003.256
a-Ortega ph-cf100000.232
Velazquez lf322110.246

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3539317
Vierling cf400000.231
Schwarber lf400001.205
Hoskins 1b402101.244
Hall dh400002.261
Castellanos rf401002.245
Stott 2b311010.190
Bohm 3b403100.282
Gregorius ss400000.225
Stubbs c422101.277

Chicago002200000_471
Philadelphia000011010_390

a-grounded out for Bote in the 9th.

E_Gomes (6). LOB_Chicago 6, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Morel (13), Stott (7). HR_Gomes 2 (5), off Falter; Velazquez (5), off Falter; Stubbs (4), off Martin. RBIs_Gomes 2 (14), Morel (29), Velazquez (13), Bohm (37), Hoskins (45), Stubbs (11). CS_Morel (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Wisdom, Happ 2, Bote); Philadelphia 1 (Stubbs). RISP_Chicago 0 for 5; Philadelphia 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Gomes, Schwarber. GIDP_Stott.

DP_Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Schwindel).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Smyly, W, 3-5642104833.93
Effross, H, 12120000102.79
Martin, H, 6121102234.50
Robertson, S, 14-19110011221.83
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Falter, L, 0-3554425825.18
Nelson210012303.83
Knebel10000082.87
Familia11000094.83

HBP_Falter (Hoerner). WP_Nelson.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:50. A_29,079 (42,792).

