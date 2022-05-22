ArizonaChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34484Totals31585
Varsho c4010Ortega cf4000
Luplow lf3000Villar 2b4000
Peralta ph-lf1001Suzuki rf4010
Marte 2b4121Happ lf4120
Walker dh2100Wisdom 3b3221
P.Smith 1b4021Schwindel dh2211
McCarthy rf4011Rivas 1b3010
Thomas cf4000Simmons ss4000
Perdomo ss4110Higgins c3013
Ellis 3b4110

Arizona0000031004
Chicago03000002x5

DP_Arizona 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Arizona 5, Chicago 8. 2B_Ellis (1), Happ (6). 3B_Higgins (1). HR_Wisdom (9), Schwindel (4). SB_Ortega (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Arizona
Kelly553332
C.Smith100030
Wendelken H,1100001
Kennedy L,3-3 BS,3-5032200
Poppen100002
Chicago
Miley663323
Thompson W,4-0321104

Kennedy pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

WP_Thompson.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Adam Beck; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:43. A_32,606 (41,649).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you