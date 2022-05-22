|Arizona
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|Varsho c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ortega cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Luplow lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Happ lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Walker dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|P.Smith 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Schwindel dh
|2
|2
|1
|1
|McCarthy rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Rivas 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Higgins c
|3
|0
|1
|3
|Ellis 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Arizona
|000
|003
|100
|—
|4
|Chicago
|030
|000
|02x
|—
|5
DP_Arizona 1, Chicago 1. LOB_Arizona 5, Chicago 8. 2B_Ellis (1), Happ (6). 3B_Higgins (1). HR_Wisdom (9), Schwindel (4). SB_Ortega (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Arizona
|Kelly
|5
|5
|3
|3
|3
|2
|C.Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Wendelken H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kennedy L,3-3 BS,3-5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Poppen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|Miley
|6
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Thompson W,4-0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
Kennedy pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
WP_Thompson.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Adam Beck; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_2:43. A_32,606 (41,649).
