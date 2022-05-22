ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3448427
Varsho c401000.262
Luplow lf300001.161
a-Peralta ph-lf100100.223
Marte 2b412100.238
Walker dh210020.199
P.Smith 1b402102.234
McCarthy rf401101.237
Thomas cf400000.300
Perdomo ss411002.208
Ellis 3b411001.167

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3158565
Ortega cf400010.209
Villar 2b400000.250
Suzuki rf401002.246
Happ lf412000.276
Wisdom 3b322110.219
Schwindel dh221120.226
Rivas 1b301011.213
Simmons ss400001.167
Higgins c301311.333

Arizona000003100_480
Chicago03000002x_580

a-pinch hit for Luplow in the 7th.

LOB_Arizona 5, Chicago 8. 2B_Ellis (1), Happ (6). 3B_Higgins (1). HR_Wisdom (9), off Kennedy; Schwindel (4), off Kennedy. RBIs_Marte (12), P.Smith (17), McCarthy (5), Peralta (17), Higgins 3 (3), Wisdom (20), Schwindel (16). SB_Ortega (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Thomas, Perdomo); Chicago 4 (Villar 2, Ortega, Rivas). RISP_Arizona 4 for 10; Chicago 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_McCarthy, Varsho, Simmons. GIDP_Walker, Simmons.

DP_Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Marte, P.Smith); Chicago 1 (Simmons, Villar, Rivas).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kelly553332933.49
C.Smith100030206.75
Wendelken, H, 1100001146.08
Kennedy, L, 3-3, BS, 3-5032200103.93
Poppen10000273.48
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Miley663323823.38
Thompson, W, 4-0321104481.54

Inherited runners-scored_Poppen 1-0. WP_Thompson.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Adam Beck; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_2:43. A_32,606 (41,649).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

