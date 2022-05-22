|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|2
|7
|Varsho c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Luplow lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|a-Peralta ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Walker dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.199
|P.Smith 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.234
|McCarthy rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Perdomo ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Ellis 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|6
|5
|Ortega cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.209
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Happ lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.219
|Schwindel dh
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.226
|Rivas 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.213
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Higgins c
|3
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.333
|Arizona
|000
|003
|100_4
|8
|0
|Chicago
|030
|000
|02x_5
|8
|0
a-pinch hit for Luplow in the 7th.
LOB_Arizona 5, Chicago 8. 2B_Ellis (1), Happ (6). 3B_Higgins (1). HR_Wisdom (9), off Kennedy; Schwindel (4), off Kennedy. RBIs_Marte (12), P.Smith (17), McCarthy (5), Peralta (17), Higgins 3 (3), Wisdom (20), Schwindel (16). SB_Ortega (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Thomas, Perdomo); Chicago 4 (Villar 2, Ortega, Rivas). RISP_Arizona 4 for 10; Chicago 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_McCarthy, Varsho, Simmons. GIDP_Walker, Simmons.
DP_Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Marte, P.Smith); Chicago 1 (Simmons, Villar, Rivas).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kelly
|5
|5
|3
|3
|3
|2
|93
|3.49
|C.Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|20
|6.75
|Wendelken, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|6.08
|Kennedy, L, 3-3, BS, 3-5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|3.93
|Poppen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|3.48
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley
|6
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|82
|3.38
|Thompson, W, 4-0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|48
|1.54
Inherited runners-scored_Poppen 1-0. WP_Thompson.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Adam Beck; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_2:43. A_32,606 (41,649).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.