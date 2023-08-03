CincinnatiChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34382Totals30575
De La Cruz ss4111Tauchman rf4010
Friedl cf4000Hoerner 2b4210
McLain 2b4010Happ lf2111
Fraley rf3000Bellinger cf4111
Steer 3b4121Swanson ss3110
Votto dh4000Morel dh3001
Encrncn-Strnd 1b3120Candelario 1b3011
Benson lf4020Gomes c3001
Maile c4000Madrigal 3b4010

Cincinnati1001000103
Chicago10300001x5

DP_Cincinnati 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Cincinnati 7, Chicago 7. 2B_Benson (10), Steer (23), Hoerner (21), Happ (23), Tauchman (13), Swanson (17). HR_De La Cruz (8), Steer (17). SB_Fraley (20), McLain (9), Bellinger (15). SF_Gomes (6).

IPHRERBBSO
Cincinnati
Weaver L,2-4344445
Moll11-310002
Duarte12-300001
Gibaut100010
Cruz121101
Chicago
Taillon W,6-6572225
Leiter Jr. H,1912-300004
Merryweather H,10111103
Alzolay S,13-1411-300002

Weaver pitched to 1 batter in the 4th, Taillon pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Merryweather pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Leiter Jr. (Encarnacion-Strand). WP_Weaver.

Umpires_Home, Derek Thomas; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_2:43. A_35,615 (41,363).

