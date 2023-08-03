|Cincinnati
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|2
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|5
|De La Cruz ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Tauchman rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Friedl cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|McLain 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Happ lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Fraley rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Steer 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Votto dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Morel dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Encrncn-Strnd 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Candelario 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Benson lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Maile c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Madrigal 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cincinnati
|100
|100
|010
|—
|3
|Chicago
|103
|000
|01x
|—
|5
DP_Cincinnati 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Cincinnati 7, Chicago 7. 2B_Benson (10), Steer (23), Hoerner (21), Happ (23), Tauchman (13), Swanson (17). HR_De La Cruz (8), Steer (17). SB_Fraley (20), McLain (9), Bellinger (15). SF_Gomes (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Weaver L,2-4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Moll
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Duarte
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gibaut
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cruz
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Chicago
|Taillon W,6-6
|5
|7
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Leiter Jr. H,19
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Merryweather H,10
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Alzolay S,13-14
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Weaver pitched to 1 batter in the 4th, Taillon pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Merryweather pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Leiter Jr. (Encarnacion-Strand). WP_Weaver.
Umpires_Home, Derek Thomas; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_2:43. A_35,615 (41,363).
