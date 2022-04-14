ChicagoColorado
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals335104Totals372102
Frazier dh3000Joe dh5020
Madrigal 2b4120Blackmon rf4100
Villar ss4120Bryant lf5120
Hoerner ss0000Cron 1b5021
Schwindel 1b4222Rodgers 2b4000
Suzuki rf4011McMahon 3b2001
Gomes c4120Díaz c4010
Hermosillo cf1000Iglesias ss4010
Ortega ph-cf1000Daza cf4020
Happ lf4011
Wisdom 3b4000

Chicago3000020005
Colorado0000200002

E_Villar (1), Díaz (1), Iglesias (1). DP_Chicago 1, Colorado 5. LOB_Chicago 4, Colorado 12. 2B_Suzuki (1), Villar (1), Gomes (2), Cron (1). HR_Schwindel (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Steele41-352224
Roberts1-310020
Thompson W,1-031-330001
Givens S,1-1110002
Colorado
Freeland L,0-251-395521
Goudeau12-310000
Lawrence100001
Kinley100002

HBP_Freeland (Hermosillo).

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:02. A_24,444 (50,445).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you