|Chicago
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|5
|10
|4
|Totals
|37
|2
|10
|2
|Frazier dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Joe dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Madrigal 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Villar ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Bryant lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Hoerner ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cron 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|McMahon 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hermosillo cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ortega ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Daza cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|300
|002
|000
|—
|5
|Colorado
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
E_Villar (1), Díaz (1), Iglesias (1). DP_Chicago 1, Colorado 5. LOB_Chicago 4, Colorado 12. 2B_Suzuki (1), Villar (1), Gomes (2), Cron (1). HR_Schwindel (1).
HBP_Freeland (Hermosillo).
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:02. A_24,444 (50,445).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
