ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33510424
Frazier dh300010.154
Madrigal 2b412000.158
Villar ss412000.273
Hoerner ss000000.235
Schwindel 1b422200.286
Suzuki rf401101.368
Gomes c412000.375
Hermosillo cf100010.000
a-Ortega ph-cf100000.100
Happ lf401101.471
Wisdom 3b400002.048

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37210247
Joe dh502001.333
Blackmon rf410012.130
Bryant lf512000.360
Cron 1b502101.320
Rodgers 2b400013.087
McMahon 3b200120.188
Díaz c401000.333
Iglesias ss401000.333
Daza cf402000.500

Chicago300002000_5101
Colorado000020000_2102

a-grounded out for Hermosillo in the 9th.

E_Villar (1), Díaz (1), Iglesias (1). LOB_Chicago 4, Colorado 12. 2B_Suzuki (1), Villar (1), Gomes (2), Cron (1). HR_Schwindel (1), off Freeland. RBIs_Schwindel 2 (3), Suzuki (10), Happ (5), Cron (6), McMahon (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 0 (Happ 2, Gomes, Wisdom); Colorado 5 (Rodgers 2, Cron, Iglesias, Díaz 2). RISP_Chicago 4 for 9; Colorado 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Cron. LIDP_Gomes. GIDP_Madrigal, Villar, Wisdom, Happ, Iglesias.

DP_Chicago 1 (Villar, Madrigal, Schwindel); Colorado 5 (McMahon, Rodgers, Cron; Blackmon, Cron, Blackmon; Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron; Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron; Iglesias, Rodgers, Cron).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Steele41-352224801.93
Roberts1-310020190.00
Thompson, W, 1-031-330001450.00
Givens, S, 1-1110002172.70
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland, L, 0-251-3955217310.00
Goudeau12-310000150.00
Lawrence100001110.00
Kinley100002120.00

Inherited runners-scored_Roberts 2-2, Thompson 3-0, Goudeau 2-0. HBP_Freeland (Hermosillo).

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:02. A_24,444 (50,445).

