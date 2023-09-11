ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35512512
Morel dh511100.248
Hoerner 2b401000.279
Bellinger cf-1b411000.317
Suzuki rf401000.275
Swanson ss412001.251
Happ lf310011.240
Gomes c413300.275
2-Mastrobuoni pr000000.210
Amaya c000000.217
Wisdom 1b201000.201
a-Tauchman ph101000.253
1-Crow-Armstrong pr-cf000000---
Madrigal 3b401100.265

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3247429
Blackmon rf411001.279
Tovar ss400000.250
Jones lf401102.280
Bryant 1b401002.251
McMahon 3b300012.244
Díaz c311010.268
3-Bouchard pr000000.188
Montero dh211000.245
4-Rodgers pr000000.208
Trejo 2b200000.230
b-Goodman ph111100.302
Castro 2b100001.254
Doyle cf401201.190

Chicago001011002_5120
Colorado100000300_470

a-singled for Wisdom in the 7th. b-doubled for Trejo in the 7th.

1-ran for Tauchman in the 7th. 2-ran for Gomes in the 9th. 3-ran for Díaz in the 9th. 4-ran for Montero in the 9th.

LOB_Chicago 5, Colorado 5. 2B_Bellinger (25), Swanson (22), Blackmon (17), Goodman (4). HR_Morel (22), off Freeland. RBIs_Madrigal (28), Morel (66), Gomes 3 (52), Jones (49), Goodman (13), Doyle 2 (35). SB_Happ (14), Swanson (7). CS_Crow-Armstrong (1), Jones (2). S_Crow-Armstrong.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Morel, Bellinger); Colorado 3 (Doyle, Díaz, Blackmon). RISP_Chicago 4 for 11; Colorado 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Madrigal, Tovar, Jones, McMahon. GIDP_Bellinger, Díaz.

DP_Chicago 1 (Madrigal, Hoerner, Wisdom); Colorado 1 (Castro, Tovar, Bryant).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wicks631112971.99
Cuas, BS, 0-12-333302312.81
Smyly, W, 11-912-310003225.11
Fulmer, S, 2-52-300012154.42
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Freeland683302825.07
Koch110000153.58
Lawrence, H, 1011000084.03
Kinley, L, 0-2, BS, 2-4122210197.20

Inherited runners-scored_Smyly 1-0. HBP_Cuas (Montero), Fulmer (Montero). WP_Smyly, Freeland.

Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Tom Hanahan; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_2:58. A_30,620 (50,144).

