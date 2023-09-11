|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|12
|5
|1
|2
|Morel dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Bellinger cf-1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Happ lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.275
|2-Mastrobuoni pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Amaya c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Wisdom 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|a-Tauchman ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|1-Crow-Armstrong pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Madrigal 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|2
|9
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Jones lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.280
|Bryant 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.244
|Díaz c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|3-Bouchard pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Montero dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|4-Rodgers pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Trejo 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|b-Goodman ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.302
|Castro 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Doyle cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.190
|Chicago
|001
|011
|002_5
|12
|0
|Colorado
|100
|000
|300_4
|7
|0
a-singled for Wisdom in the 7th. b-doubled for Trejo in the 7th.
1-ran for Tauchman in the 7th. 2-ran for Gomes in the 9th. 3-ran for Díaz in the 9th. 4-ran for Montero in the 9th.
LOB_Chicago 5, Colorado 5. 2B_Bellinger (25), Swanson (22), Blackmon (17), Goodman (4). HR_Morel (22), off Freeland. RBIs_Madrigal (28), Morel (66), Gomes 3 (52), Jones (49), Goodman (13), Doyle 2 (35). SB_Happ (14), Swanson (7). CS_Crow-Armstrong (1), Jones (2). S_Crow-Armstrong.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Morel, Bellinger); Colorado 3 (Doyle, Díaz, Blackmon). RISP_Chicago 4 for 11; Colorado 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Madrigal, Tovar, Jones, McMahon. GIDP_Bellinger, Díaz.
DP_Chicago 1 (Madrigal, Hoerner, Wisdom); Colorado 1 (Castro, Tovar, Bryant).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wicks
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|97
|1.99
|Cuas, BS, 0-1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|31
|2.81
|Smyly, W, 11-9
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|5.11
|Fulmer, S, 2-5
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|4.42
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland
|6
|8
|3
|3
|0
|2
|82
|5.07
|Koch
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.58
|Lawrence, H, 10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.03
|Kinley, L, 0-2, BS, 2-4
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|19
|7.20
Inherited runners-scored_Smyly 1-0. HBP_Cuas (Montero), Fulmer (Montero). WP_Smyly, Freeland.
Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Tom Hanahan; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_2:58. A_30,620 (50,144).
