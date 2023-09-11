|Chicago
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|5
|12
|5
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|Morel dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Tovar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger cf-1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Jones lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bryant 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|McMahon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Happ lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Díaz c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Bouchard pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mastrobuoni pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montero dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Amaya c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodgers pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wisdom 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Trejo 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tauchman ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Goodman ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Crw-Armstr pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castro 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Madrigal 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Doyle cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Chicago
|001
|011
|002
|—
|5
|Colorado
|100
|000
|300
|—
|4
DP_Chicago 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Chicago 5, Colorado 5. 2B_Bellinger (25), Swanson (22), Blackmon (17), Goodman (4). HR_Morel (22). SB_Happ (14), Swanson (7). S_Crow-Armstrong (1).
HBP_Cuas (Montero), Fulmer (Montero). WP_Smyly, Freeland.
Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Tom Hanahan; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_2:58. A_30,620 (50,144).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
