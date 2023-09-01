|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|6
|8
|Tauchman cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Hoerner 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Happ lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|.246
|Bellinger 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.317
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Suzuki rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.263
|Morel dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|a-Candelario ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Amaya c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.224
|Madrigal 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|4
|5
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Duarte p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|d-Fraley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Law p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|e-Benson ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Steer 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|De La Cruz ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Encarnacion-Strand 1b-3b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Senzel 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|b-Martini ph-1b-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Stephenson c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Marte dh-3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.211
|Fairchild lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|c-Friedl ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Chicago
|000
|102
|012_6
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|100
|001_2
|7
|0
a-lined out for Morel in the 6th. b-flied out for Senzel in the 6th. c-hit by pitch for Fairchild in the 7th. d-grounded out for Bader in the 7th. e-singled for Law in the 9th.
LOB_Chicago 9, Cincinnati 10. 2B_Happ (28). HR_Bellinger (21), off Ashcraft; Suzuki (14), off Duarte; Happ (17), off Law. RBIs_Bellinger 3 (80), Suzuki (49), Happ 2 (67), Marte (3), Benson (25). SB_De La Cruz (24), Bellinger (19). CS_Hoerner (6). S_De La Cruz.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Amaya, Bellinger); Cincinnati 5 (De La Cruz, Renfroe, Bader, Fairchild, Encarnacion-Strand). RISP_Chicago 1 for 5; Cincinnati 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Fraley, Friedl. GIDP_De La Cruz.
DP_Chicago 1 (Swanson, Bellinger); Cincinnati 1 (Stephenson, De La Cruz, Stephenson).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wicks, W, 2-0
|5
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|90
|1.80
|Palencia, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.86
|Merryweather, H, 16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|3.25
|Thompson, S, 1-1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|28
|3.91
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashcraft, L, 7-9
|5
|6
|3
|3
|1
|6
|72
|4.76
|Sims
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|3.66
|Duarte
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|40
|3.63
|Law
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|34
|3.23
Inherited runners-scored_Sims 2-2, Law 1-0. HBP_Merryweather (Friedl), Thompson (Martini). WP_Wicks, Merryweather.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, John Bacon; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:45. A_21,480 (43,891).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.