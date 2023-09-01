ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36610668
Tauchman cf511002.257
Hoerner 2b512000.280
Happ lf322221.246
Bellinger 1b512300.317
Swanson ss401011.246
Suzuki rf411111.263
Morel dh200000.248
a-Candelario ph-dh200000.269
Amaya c300013.224
Madrigal 3b301010.272

CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3227245
Bader cf300000.000
Duarte p-p000000---
d-Fraley ph100000.262
Law p000000---
e-Benson ph101100.265
Steer 2b402010.270
De La Cruz ss300011.242
Renfroe rf400000.000
Encarnacion-Strand 1b-3b-1b400001.245
Senzel 3b211001.221
b-Martini ph-1b-lf100000.280
Stephenson c301011.246
Marte dh-3b312110.211
Fairchild lf200001.225
c-Friedl ph-cf100000.267

Chicago000102012_6100
Cincinnati000100001_270

a-lined out for Morel in the 6th. b-flied out for Senzel in the 6th. c-hit by pitch for Fairchild in the 7th. d-grounded out for Bader in the 7th. e-singled for Law in the 9th.

LOB_Chicago 9, Cincinnati 10. 2B_Happ (28). HR_Bellinger (21), off Ashcraft; Suzuki (14), off Duarte; Happ (17), off Law. RBIs_Bellinger 3 (80), Suzuki (49), Happ 2 (67), Marte (3), Benson (25). SB_De La Cruz (24), Bellinger (19). CS_Hoerner (6). S_De La Cruz.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Amaya, Bellinger); Cincinnati 5 (De La Cruz, Renfroe, Bader, Fairchild, Encarnacion-Strand). RISP_Chicago 1 for 5; Cincinnati 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Fraley, Friedl. GIDP_De La Cruz.

DP_Chicago 1 (Swanson, Bellinger); Cincinnati 1 (Stephenson, De La Cruz, Stephenson).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wicks, W, 2-0551133901.80
Palencia, H, 110000073.86
Merryweather, H, 16100010163.25
Thompson, S, 1-1221102283.91
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashcraft, L, 7-9563316724.76
Sims110012263.66
Duarte12-311130403.63
Law11-322210343.23

Inherited runners-scored_Sims 2-2, Law 1-0. HBP_Merryweather (Friedl), Thompson (Martini). WP_Wicks, Merryweather.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, John Bacon; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:45. A_21,480 (43,891).

