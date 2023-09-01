|Chicago
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|Tauchman cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hoerner 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Duarte p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Happ lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Fraley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Law p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Benson ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Suzuki rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Steer 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Morel dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|De La Cruz ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Candelario ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Amaya c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Encrncn-St 1b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Madrigal 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Senzel 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Martini ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stephenson c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Marte dh-3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Fairchild lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Friedl ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|000
|102
|012
|—
|6
|Cincinnati
|000
|100
|001
|—
|2
DP_Chicago 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Chicago 9, Cincinnati 10. 2B_Happ (28). HR_Bellinger (21), Suzuki (14), Happ (17). SB_De La Cruz (24), Bellinger (19). S_De La Cruz (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Wicks W,2-0
|5
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Palencia H,1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merryweather H,16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Thompson S,1-1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Cincinnati
|Ashcraft L,7-9
|5
|6
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Sims
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Duarte
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Law
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
Ashcraft pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Merryweather (Friedl), Thompson (Martini). WP_Wicks, Merryweather.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, John Bacon; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:45. A_21,480 (43,891).
