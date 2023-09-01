ChicagoCincinnati
Tauchman cf5110Bader cf3000
Hoerner 2b5120Duarte p-p0000
Happ lf3222Fraley ph1000
Bellinger 1b5123Law p0000
Swanson ss4010Benson ph1011
Suzuki rf4111Steer 2b4020
Morel dh2000De La Cruz ss3000
Candelario ph-dh2000Renfroe rf4000
Amaya c3000Encrncn-St 1b-3b4000
Madrigal 3b3010Senzel 3b2110
Martini ph-1b1000
Stephenson c3010
Marte dh-3b3121
Fairchild lf2000
Friedl ph-cf1000

Chicago0001020126
Cincinnati0001000012

DP_Chicago 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Chicago 9, Cincinnati 10. 2B_Happ (28). HR_Bellinger (21), Suzuki (14), Happ (17). SB_De La Cruz (24), Bellinger (19). S_De La Cruz (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Wicks W,2-0551133
Palencia H,1100000
Merryweather H,16100010
Thompson S,1-1221102
Cincinnati
Ashcraft L,7-9563316
Sims110012
Duarte12-311130
Law11-322210

Ashcraft pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Merryweather (Friedl), Thompson (Martini). WP_Wicks, Merryweather.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, John Bacon; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:45. A_21,480 (43,891).

