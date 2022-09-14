|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|6
|5
|13
|Morel ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.242
|Suzuki rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|b-Happ ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|McKinstry 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.234
|Higgins 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.225
|Hermosillo cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.105
|Velázquez lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.211
|Bote 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|2
|1
|7
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Vientos dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|McNeil 2b-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.321
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Ruf rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.151
|a-Guillorme ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Nido c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Chicago
|600
|000
|000_6
|7
|1
|New York
|001
|010
|010_3
|8
|0
a-singled for Ruf in the 7th. b-flied out for Wisdom in the 9th.
E_Wisdom (13). LOB_Chicago 7, New York 5. 2B_Gomes (9), Higgins (8), Hermosillo (2). HR_Nido (2), off Smyly; Alonso (35), off Rucker. RBIs_Gomes 2 (25), Higgins 2 (26), Hermosillo (3), Velázquez (20), Nido (25), Alonso (111). SB_Morel (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Happ, Gomes, Bote); New York 1 (Nimmo). RISP_Chicago 4 for 9; New York 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Wisdom, Reyes, Nido. GIDP_Nido, Lindor, Guillorme.
DP_Chicago 3 (Morel, Bote, Higgins; Morel, Wisdom, Higgins; Morel, Higgins).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly, W, 7-8
|5
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|77
|3.48
|Uelmen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|5.49
|Wick
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|4.34
|Rucker
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|4.34
|Leiter Jr., S, 2-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.20
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peterson, L, 7-5
|1-3
|2
|5
|5
|3
|1
|29
|3.91
|Williams
|4
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|83
|2.95
|Hunter
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.42
|May
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|5.49
|Claudio
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|0.00
|Givens
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|5.03
Inherited runners-scored_Williams 1-1, Hunter 1-0, Givens 1-0. HBP_Givens (Suzuki), Leiter Jr. (McNeil).
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:14. A_28,522 (41,922).
