ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34676513
Morel ss310022.242
Suzuki rf311011.263
Reyes dh410011.260
Wisdom 3b400002.212
b-Happ ph100000.272
McKinstry 3b000000.206
Gomes c411203.234
Higgins 1b312210.225
Hermosillo cf411101.105
Velázquez lf402102.211
Bote 2b400001.227

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3338217
Nimmo cf400001.262
Canha lf401000.270
Lindor ss401001.268
Alonso 1b411101.268
Vientos dh400002.000
McNeil 2b-rf200010.321
Escobar 3b411001.238
Ruf rf201001.151
a-Guillorme ph-2b201000.285
Nido c312100.240

Chicago600000000_671
New York001010010_380

a-singled for Ruf in the 7th. b-flied out for Wisdom in the 9th.

E_Wisdom (13). LOB_Chicago 7, New York 5. 2B_Gomes (9), Higgins (8), Hermosillo (2). HR_Nido (2), off Smyly; Alonso (35), off Rucker. RBIs_Gomes 2 (25), Higgins 2 (26), Hermosillo (3), Velázquez (20), Nido (25), Alonso (111). SB_Morel (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Happ, Gomes, Bote); New York 1 (Nimmo). RISP_Chicago 4 for 9; New York 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Wisdom, Reyes, Nido. GIDP_Nido, Lindor, Guillorme.

DP_Chicago 3 (Morel, Bote, Higgins; Morel, Wisdom, Higgins; Morel, Higgins).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Smyly, W, 7-8542115773.48
Uelmen100000135.49
Wick120001264.34
Rucker121101184.34
Leiter Jr., S, 2-510000094.20
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Peterson, L, 7-51-325531293.91
Williams41-341118832.95
Hunter11-300002152.42
May110001185.49
Claudio11-300011190.00
Givens2-300000125.03

Inherited runners-scored_Williams 1-1, Hunter 1-0, Givens 1-0. HBP_Givens (Suzuki), Leiter Jr. (McNeil).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:14. A_28,522 (41,922).

