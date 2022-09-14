ChicagoNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34676Totals33382
Morel ss3100Nimmo cf4000
Suzuki rf3110Canha lf4010
Reyes dh4100Lindor ss4010
Wisdom 3b4000Alonso 1b4111
Happ ph1000Vientos dh4000
McKinstry 3b0000McNeil 2b-rf2000
Gomes c4112Escobar 3b4110
Higgins 1b3122Ruf rf2010
Hermosillo cf4111Guillorme ph-2b2010
Velázquez lf4021Nido c3121
Bote 2b4000

Chicago6000000006
New York0010100103

E_Wisdom (13). DP_Chicago 3, New York 0. LOB_Chicago 7, New York 5. 2B_Gomes (9), Higgins (8), Hermosillo (2). HR_Nido (2), Alonso (35). SB_Morel (10).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Smyly W,7-8542115
Uelmen100000
Wick120001
Rucker121101
Leiter Jr. S,2-5100000
New York
Peterson L,7-51-325531
Williams41-341118
Hunter11-300002
May110001
Claudio11-300011
Givens2-300000

HBP_Givens (Suzuki), Leiter Jr. (McNeil).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:14. A_28,522 (41,922).

