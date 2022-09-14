|Chicago
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|6
|7
|6
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|2
|Morel ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Happ ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vientos dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McKinstry 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McNeil 2b-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Higgins 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Ruf rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Hermosillo cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Guillorme ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Velázquez lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Nido c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Bote 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|600
|000
|000
|—
|6
|New York
|001
|010
|010
|—
|3
E_Wisdom (13). DP_Chicago 3, New York 0. LOB_Chicago 7, New York 5. 2B_Gomes (9), Higgins (8), Hermosillo (2). HR_Nido (2), Alonso (35). SB_Morel (10).
|5
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|5
|3
|1
|4
|4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Givens (Suzuki), Leiter Jr. (McNeil).
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:14. A_28,522 (41,922).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.