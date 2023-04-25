San DiegoChicago
Totals31050Totals30676
Tatis Jr. rf4010Hoerner 2b5013
Soto lf4000Swanson ss3000
Machado 3b3000Happ lf3000
Bogaerts ss3010Suzuki rf4000
Cronenworth 1b4000Wisdom 3b2100
Kim 2b4010Hosmer dh4000
Carpenter dh4010Mancini 1b2210
Nola c2010Gomes c4243
Grisham cf3000Velázquez cf3110

San Diego0000000000
Chicago02000004x6

DP_San Diego 1, Chicago 1. LOB_San Diego 10, Chicago 8. 2B_Carpenter (5). 3B_Hoerner (1). HR_Gomes (5).

IPHRERBBSO
San Diego
Snell L,0-4542255
García110000
Weathers100000
Wilson2-314430
Kerr1-310000
Chicago
Steele W,4-051-330025
Alzolay H,42-300002
Leiter Jr. H,5110001
Thompson H,2100021
Rucker110011

HBP_Leiter Jr. (Nola). WP_Snell, Steele.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:52. A_27,956 (41,363).

