|Chicago (N)
|Chicago (A)
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|7
|13
|7
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|Tauchman cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hoerner 2b
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Happ lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Robert Jr. cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Jiménez dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Suzuki rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Swanson ss
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Morel dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Burger 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mastrobuoni 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Colás rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wisdom ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago (N)
|030
|110
|200
|—
|7
|Chicago (A)
|000
|010
|200
|—
|3
E_Anderson (8). DP_Chicago (N) 0, Chicago (A) 1. LOB_Chicago (N) 7, Chicago (A) 4. 2B_Gomes (6), Jiménez (13), Robert Jr. (26). HR_Swanson 2 (12), Morel (16), Hoerner (7). SB_Hoerner 2 (24), Mastrobuoni (9), Suzuki (4), Happ (9). SF_Bellinger (7), Moncada (1).
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_2:42. A_37,079 (40,241).
