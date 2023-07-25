Chicago (N)Chicago (A)
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals397137Totals31353
Tauchman cf5000Benintendi lf4000
Hoerner 2b5231Anderson ss4110
Happ lf5110Robert Jr. cf3110
Bellinger 1b4001Jiménez dh3120
Suzuki rf5110Moncada 3b3001
Swanson ss3234Vaughn 1b4012
Morel dh4121Grandal c4000
Gomes c4020Burger 2b3000
Mastrobuoni 3b3010Colás rf3000
Wisdom ph-3b1000

Chicago (N)0301102007
Chicago (A)0000102003

E_Anderson (8). DP_Chicago (N) 0, Chicago (A) 1. LOB_Chicago (N) 7, Chicago (A) 4. 2B_Gomes (6), Jiménez (13), Robert Jr. (26). HR_Swanson 2 (12), Morel (16), Hoerner (7). SB_Hoerner 2 (24), Mastrobuoni (9), Suzuki (4), Happ (9). SF_Bellinger (7), Moncada (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago (N)
Hendricks W,4-461-343314
Leiter Jr. H,1711-300001
Fulmer1-310011
Alzolay S,10-11100003
Chicago (A)
Kopech L,4-9595415
Scholtens232203
Banks210001

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:42. A_37,079 (40,241).

