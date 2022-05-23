ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34787513
Ortega cf401011.211
Villar 2b501002.248
Simmons ss000000.167
Suzuki rf321022.248
Happ lf322410.286
Gomes c400001.247
Schwindel dh400002.220
Rivas 1b311012.219
Wisdom 3b411302.220
Morel ss-2b411001.316

CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32454410
Senzel cf500003.175
Drury 2b401000.246
Pham dh411101.221
Votto 1b210011.138
Stephenson c300012.293
Aquino rf422301.122
Moustakas 3b301011.235
Almora Jr. lf300000.267
a-Naquin ph100001.256
Reynolds ss200010.231
b-Moran ph100000.200

Chicago000400300_781
Cincinnati000003010_450

a- for Almora Jr. in the 9th. b-flied out for Reynolds in the 9th.

E_Gomes (4). LOB_Chicago 5, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Suzuki (12), Happ (7), Drury (9). HR_Wisdom (10), off Gutierrez; Happ (4), off Cessa; Pham (5), off Smyly; Aquino (2), off Smyly; Aquino (3), off Martin. RBIs_Happ 4 (22), Wisdom 3 (23), Pham (13), Aquino 3 (7). SB_Suzuki (2), Villar (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Villar, Suzuki, Gomes); Cincinnati 3 (Pham, Aquino 2). RISP_Chicago 4 for 11; Cincinnati 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Villar, Senzel, Drury.

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Smyly, W, 2-552-3433251014.08
Norris, H, 21-300020155.54
Effross10000071.93
Martin111103213.00
Robertson, S, 6-7100002121.76
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gutierrez, L, 0-6444425738.70
Hoffman210024381.59
Solomon2-312210166.75
Cessa1-31110034.86
Strickland100002105.40
Kuhnel110002142.25

Inherited runners-scored_Effross 1-0, Cessa 2-2. HBP_Smyly (Votto). WP_Gutierrez.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Will Little.

T_3:16. A_12,029 (42,319).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

