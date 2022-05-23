|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|8
|7
|5
|13
|Ortega cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Villar 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Simmons ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Suzuki rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.248
|Happ lf
|3
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.286
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Schwindel dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Rivas 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.219
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.220
|Morel ss-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|4
|5
|4
|4
|10
|Senzel cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.175
|Drury 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Pham dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.221
|Votto 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.138
|Stephenson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.293
|Aquino rf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.122
|Moustakas 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Almora Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|a-Naquin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Reynolds ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|b-Moran ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Chicago
|000
|400
|300_7
|8
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|003
|010_4
|5
|0
a- for Almora Jr. in the 9th. b-flied out for Reynolds in the 9th.
E_Gomes (4). LOB_Chicago 5, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Suzuki (12), Happ (7), Drury (9). HR_Wisdom (10), off Gutierrez; Happ (4), off Cessa; Pham (5), off Smyly; Aquino (2), off Smyly; Aquino (3), off Martin. RBIs_Happ 4 (22), Wisdom 3 (23), Pham (13), Aquino 3 (7). SB_Suzuki (2), Villar (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Villar, Suzuki, Gomes); Cincinnati 3 (Pham, Aquino 2). RISP_Chicago 4 for 11; Cincinnati 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Villar, Senzel, Drury.
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly, W, 2-5
|5
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|5
|101
|4.08
|Norris, H, 2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|15
|5.54
|Effross
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.93
|Martin
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|21
|3.00
|Robertson, S, 6-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.76
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gutierrez, L, 0-6
|4
|4
|4
|4
|2
|5
|73
|8.70
|Hoffman
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|38
|1.59
|Solomon
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|16
|6.75
|Cessa
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4.86
|Strickland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|5.40
|Kuhnel
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored_Effross 1-0, Cessa 2-2. HBP_Smyly (Votto). WP_Gutierrez.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Will Little.
T_3:16. A_12,029 (42,319).
