ChicagoCincinnati
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34787Totals32454
Ortega cf4010Senzel cf5000
Villar 2b5010Drury 2b4010
Simmons ss0000Pham dh4111
Suzuki rf3210Votto 1b2100
Happ lf3224Stephenson c3000
Gomes c4000Aquino rf4223
Schwindel dh4000Moustakas 3b3010
Rivas 1b3110Almora Jr. lf3000
Wisdom 3b4113Naquin ph1000
Morel ss-2b4110Reynolds ss2000
Moran ph1000

Chicago0004003007
Cincinnati0000030104

E_Gomes (4). LOB_Chicago 5, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Suzuki (12), Happ (7), Drury (9). HR_Wisdom (10), Happ (4), Pham (5), Aquino 2 (3). SB_Suzuki (2), Villar (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Smyly W,2-552-343325
Norris H,21-300020
Effross100000
Martin111103
Robertson S,6-7100002
Cincinnati
Gutierrez L,0-6444425
Hoffman210024
Solomon2-312210
Cessa1-311100
Strickland100002
Kuhnel110002

HBP_Smyly (Votto). WP_Gutierrez.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Will Little.

T_3:16. A_12,029 (42,319).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you