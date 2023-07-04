ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals437137312
Hoerner 2b602101.283
Swanson ss612103.261
Happ lf511001.253
Morel 3b511002.282
Suzuki rf412010.249
Mancini 1b301102.242
1-Young pr-1b110000.222
Bellinger cf422110.280
Gomes dh201100.268
a-Tauchman ph-dh100001.248
c-Wisdom ph-dh200001.194
Amaya c401211.269

MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals396115210
Yelich lf512100.284
Winker dh300011.203
2-Jones pr-dh0000001.000
Contreras c412100.254
Tellez 1b501103.213
3-Monasterio pr-3b000000.265
Adames ss401111.207
Miller 3b-1b512001.285
Perkins rf200000.240
b-Tapia ph-rf311001.167
Turang 2b512101.204
Wiemer cf310002.205

Chicago01102002001_7131
Milwaukee00001102200_6110

a-struck out for Gomes in the 6th. b-struck out for Perkins in the 7th. c-struck out for Tauchman in the 8th.

1-ran for Mancini in the 8th. 2-ran for Winker in the 9th. 3-ran for Tellez in the 10th.

E_Amaya (1). LOB_Chicago 9, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Gomes (4), Morel (7), Amaya (3), Adames (12). 3B_Suzuki (2). HR_Swanson (10), off Miley. RBIs_Gomes (25), Swanson (36), Mancini (26), Bellinger (25), Amaya 2 (9), Hoerner (43), Turang (17), Tellez (36), Adames (38), Yelich (42), Contreras (31). SB_Miller (10), Yelich (20). CS_Bellinger (3), Turang (4). SF_Mancini, Contreras.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Swanson, Hoerner 2); Milwaukee 4 (Tellez 2, Miller 2). RISP_Chicago 4 for 14; Milwaukee 6 for 15.

Runners moved up_Perkins, Tapia. LIDP_Young.

DP_Chicago 2 (Happ, Amaya, Hoerner; Happ, Amaya, Happ); Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Turang, Adames).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hendricks642115952.64
Merryweather, H, 5100012223.47
Leiter Jr.2-322200133.28
Alzolay, BS, 4-511-342203282.48
Palencia, W, 1-0210000120.00
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Miley594424873.36
Wilson21-311102312.83
Milner2-321102192.76
Bukauskas100002100.00
Peguero100010122.81
Andrews, L, 0-11110021327.00

Inherited runners-scored_Alzolay 2-1, Milner 1-1. HBP_Leiter Jr. (Wiemer), Alzolay (Winker). WP_Andrews.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:15. A_41,103 (41,700).

