|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|43
|7
|13
|7
|3
|12
|Hoerner 2b
|6
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Swanson ss
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.261
|Happ lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Morel 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Suzuki rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.242
|1-Young pr-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Bellinger cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.280
|Gomes dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|a-Tauchman ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|c-Wisdom ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Amaya c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.269
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|6
|11
|5
|2
|10
|Yelich lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Winker dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.203
|2-Jones pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Tellez 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.213
|3-Monasterio pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.207
|Miller 3b-1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Perkins rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|b-Tapia ph-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Turang 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.204
|Wiemer cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Chicago
|011
|020
|020
|01_7
|13
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|011
|022
|00_6
|11
|0
a-struck out for Gomes in the 6th. b-struck out for Perkins in the 7th. c-struck out for Tauchman in the 8th.
1-ran for Mancini in the 8th. 2-ran for Winker in the 9th. 3-ran for Tellez in the 10th.
E_Amaya (1). LOB_Chicago 9, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Gomes (4), Morel (7), Amaya (3), Adames (12). 3B_Suzuki (2). HR_Swanson (10), off Miley. RBIs_Gomes (25), Swanson (36), Mancini (26), Bellinger (25), Amaya 2 (9), Hoerner (43), Turang (17), Tellez (36), Adames (38), Yelich (42), Contreras (31). SB_Miller (10), Yelich (20). CS_Bellinger (3), Turang (4). SF_Mancini, Contreras.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Swanson, Hoerner 2); Milwaukee 4 (Tellez 2, Miller 2). RISP_Chicago 4 for 14; Milwaukee 6 for 15.
Runners moved up_Perkins, Tapia. LIDP_Young.
DP_Chicago 2 (Happ, Amaya, Hoerner; Happ, Amaya, Happ); Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Turang, Adames).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks
|6
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|95
|2.64
|Merryweather, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|3.47
|Leiter Jr.
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|3.28
|Alzolay, BS, 4-5
|1
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|28
|2.48
|Palencia, W, 1-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley
|5
|9
|4
|4
|2
|4
|87
|3.36
|Wilson
|2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|31
|2.83
|Milner
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|2.76
|Bukauskas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0.00
|Peguero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|2.81
|Andrews, L, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|13
|27.00
Inherited runners-scored_Alzolay 2-1, Milner 1-1. HBP_Leiter Jr. (Wiemer), Alzolay (Winker). WP_Andrews.
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_3:15. A_41,103 (41,700).
