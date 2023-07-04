|Chicago
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|43
|7
|13
|7
|Totals
|39
|6
|11
|5
|Hoerner 2b
|6
|0
|2
|1
|Yelich lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Swanson ss
|6
|1
|2
|1
|Winker dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Happ lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Jones pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morel 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Suzuki rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Tellez 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Monasterio pr-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Young pr-1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Bellinger cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Miller 3b-1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Gomes dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Perkins rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tauchman ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tapia ph-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Wisdom ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Turang 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Amaya c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Wiemer cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Chicago
|011
|020
|020
|—
|7
|Milwaukee
|000
|011
|022
|—
|6
E_Amaya (1). DP_Chicago 2, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Chicago 9, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Gomes (4), Morel (7), Amaya (3), Adames (12). 3B_Suzuki (2). HR_Swanson (10). SB_Miller (10), Yelich (20). SF_Mancini (3), Contreras (1).
|6
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|9
|4
|4
|2
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Leiter Jr. (Wiemer), Alzolay (Winker). WP_Andrews.
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_3:15. A_41,103 (41,700).
