ChicagoMilwaukee
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals437137Totals396115
Hoerner 2b6021Yelich lf5121
Swanson ss6121Winker dh3000
Happ lf5110Jones pr-dh0000
Morel 3b5110Contreras c4121
Suzuki rf4120Tellez 1b5011
Mancini 1b3011Monasterio pr-3b0000
Young pr-1b1100Adames ss4011
Bellinger cf4221Miller 3b-1b5120
Gomes dh2011Perkins rf2000
Tauchman ph-dh1000Tapia ph-rf3110
Wisdom ph-dh2000Turang 2b5121
Amaya c4012Wiemer cf3100

Chicago011020020017
Milwaukee000011022006

E_Amaya (1). DP_Chicago 2, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Chicago 9, Milwaukee 7. 2B_Gomes (4), Morel (7), Amaya (3), Adames (12). 3B_Suzuki (2). HR_Swanson (10). SB_Miller (10), Yelich (20). SF_Mancini (3), Contreras (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Hendricks642115
Merryweather H,5100012
Leiter Jr.2-322200
Alzolay BS,4-511-342203
Palencia W,1-0210000
Milwaukee
Miley594424
Wilson21-311102
Milner2-321102
Bukauskas100002
Peguero100010
Andrews L,0-1111002

HBP_Leiter Jr. (Wiemer), Alzolay (Winker). WP_Andrews.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:15. A_41,103 (41,700).

