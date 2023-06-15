|Pittsburgh
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|33
|7
|12
|6
|Marcano ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Tauchman cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Reynolds lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|McCutchen dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Happ lf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Suwinski cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Palacios rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Morel dh
|3
|1
|3
|2
|Joe ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Madrigal 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Bae 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Castro ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Delay c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Pittsburgh
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Chicago
|001
|051
|00x
|—
|7
E_Marcano (2). DP_Pittsburgh 2, Chicago 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Chicago 10. 2B_Joe (16), Happ (16), Bellinger (10). 3B_Morel (1), Happ (1). SB_Hoerner (16), Madrigal (3), Barnhart (1). SF_Morel (1). S_Madrigal (1).
|4
|8
|4
|4
|1
|8
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_Oviedo (Madrigal).
Umpires_Home, Brian Walsh; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:46. A_32,881 (41,363).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.