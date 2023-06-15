PittsburghChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33262Totals337126
Marcano ss3011Tauchman cf4010
Reynolds lf4000Hoerner 2b4220
McCutchen dh3010Suzuki rf4000
Santana 1b4001Happ lf5232
Suwinski cf4000Swanson ss5110
Hayes 3b4000Bellinger 1b3111
Palacios rf2000Morel dh3132
Joe ph-rf2010Madrigal 3b2011
Bae 2b2110Barnhart c3000
Castro ph-2b2000
Delay c3120

Pittsburgh0020000002
Chicago00105100x7

E_Marcano (2). DP_Pittsburgh 2, Chicago 0. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Chicago 10. 2B_Joe (16), Happ (16), Bellinger (10). 3B_Morel (1), Happ (1). SB_Hoerner (16), Madrigal (3), Barnhart (1). SF_Morel (1). S_Madrigal (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Pittsburgh
Oviedo L,3-641-384418
Hernandez1-322120
De Los Santos11-311112
Zastryzny110001
Perdomo100010
Chicago
Stroman W,8-4642225
Kay110001
Merryweather110003
Rucker100001

HBP_Oviedo (Madrigal).

Umpires_Home, Brian Walsh; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:46. A_32,881 (41,363).

