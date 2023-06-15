|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|2
|10
|Marcano ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.252
|Reynolds lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|McCutchen dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.224
|Suwinski cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.243
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Palacios rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|a-Joe ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Bae 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|b-Castro ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Delay c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|7
|12
|6
|5
|11
|Tauchman cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.296
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.276
|Happ lf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.268
|Swanson ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Bellinger 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.272
|Morel dh
|3
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.286
|Madrigal 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.173
|Pittsburgh
|002
|000
|000_2
|6
|1
|Chicago
|001
|051
|00x_7
|12
|0
a-doubled for Palacios in the 7th. b-popped out for Bae in the 7th.
E_Marcano (2). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Chicago 10. 2B_Joe (16), Happ (16), Bellinger (10). 3B_Morel (1), Happ (1). RBIs_Marcano (12), Santana (33), Happ 2 (31), Bellinger (21), Morel 2 (23), Madrigal (11). SB_Hoerner (16), Madrigal (3), Barnhart (1). SF_Morel. S_Madrigal.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Suwinski 2, Santana, Marcano); Chicago 6 (Tauchman 2, Hoerner, Barnhart, Suzuki 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 8; Chicago 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_McCutchen, Reynolds, Santana. GIDP_Hoerner, Happ.
DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Castro, Santana; Marcano, Santana).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oviedo, L, 3-6
|4
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|1
|8
|100
|4.40
|Hernandez
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|24
|2.39
|De Los Santos
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|27
|4.50
|Zastryzny
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.29
|Perdomo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|1.29
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman, W, 8-4
|6
|4
|2
|2
|2
|5
|96
|2.45
|Kay
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Merryweather
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|3.38
|Rucker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.78
Inherited runners-scored_Hernandez 2-2, De Los Santos 3-1. IBB_off De Los Santos (Bellinger). HBP_Oviedo (Madrigal).
Umpires_Home, Brian Walsh; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:46. A_32,881 (41,363).
