PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33262210
Marcano ss301111.252
Reynolds lf400001.282
McCutchen dh301010.266
Santana 1b400101.224
Suwinski cf400003.243
Hayes 3b400001.257
Palacios rf200001.277
a-Joe ph-rf201000.254
Bae 2b211000.272
b-Castro ph-2b200001.265
Delay c312001.308

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals337126511
Tauchman cf401012.296
Hoerner 2b422010.283
Suzuki rf400013.276
Happ lf523200.268
Swanson ss511002.263
Bellinger 1b311111.272
Morel dh313200.286
Madrigal 3b201100.245
Barnhart c300013.173

Pittsburgh002000000_261
Chicago00105100x_7120

a-doubled for Palacios in the 7th. b-popped out for Bae in the 7th.

E_Marcano (2). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Chicago 10. 2B_Joe (16), Happ (16), Bellinger (10). 3B_Morel (1), Happ (1). RBIs_Marcano (12), Santana (33), Happ 2 (31), Bellinger (21), Morel 2 (23), Madrigal (11). SB_Hoerner (16), Madrigal (3), Barnhart (1). SF_Morel. S_Madrigal.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (Suwinski 2, Santana, Marcano); Chicago 6 (Tauchman 2, Hoerner, Barnhart, Suzuki 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 8; Chicago 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_McCutchen, Reynolds, Santana. GIDP_Hoerner, Happ.

DP_Pittsburgh 2 (Castro, Santana; Marcano, Santana).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Oviedo, L, 3-641-3844181004.40
Hernandez1-322120242.39
De Los Santos11-311112274.50
Zastryzny110001135.29
Perdomo100010101.29
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stroman, W, 8-4642225962.45
Kay11000190.00
Merryweather110003203.38
Rucker100001104.78

Inherited runners-scored_Hernandez 2-2, De Los Santos 3-1. IBB_off De Los Santos (Bellinger). HBP_Oviedo (Madrigal).

Umpires_Home, Brian Walsh; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:46. A_32,881 (41,363).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you