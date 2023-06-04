|Chicago
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|7
|11
|6
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|Hoerner 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Carpenter dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Amaya dh
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Rivas 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Morel cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Dixon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tauchman cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nola c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sánchez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|142
|000
|000
|—
|7
|San Diego
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Hoerner (2), Machado (4). DP_Chicago 1, San Diego 3. LOB_Chicago 3, San Diego 8. 2B_Hoerner (9), Swanson (13), Rivas (1). HR_Gomes (7), Mancini (4), Amaya (1).
HBP_Cosgrove (Amaya).
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_2:30. A_44,811 (40,222).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
