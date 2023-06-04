ChicagoSan Diego
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals337116Totals32151
Hoerner 2b5120Grisham cf4100
Swanson ss4012Tatis Jr. rf4020
Happ lf3010Soto lf3001
Suzuki rf4000Machado 3b3000
Wisdom 3b4010Cronenworth 2b3000
Gomes c4221Kim ss4000
Mancini 1b4111Carpenter dh4010
Amaya dh3232Rivas 1b2010
Morel cf1100Dixon ph1000
Tauchman cf1000Nola c3010
Sánchez ph1000

Chicago1420000007
San Diego0010000001

E_Hoerner (2), Machado (4). DP_Chicago 1, San Diego 3. LOB_Chicago 3, San Diego 8. 2B_Hoerner (9), Swanson (13), Rivas (1). HR_Gomes (7), Mancini (4), Amaya (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Stroman W,6-4641036
Merryweather110001
Fulmer100011
Hughes100001
San Diego
Weathers L,1-412-375511
Carlton31-332214
Tapia310012
Cosgrove100001

HBP_Cosgrove (Amaya).

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:30. A_44,811 (40,222).

