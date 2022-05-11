|Chicago
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|7
|Totals
|38
|5
|12
|5
|Ortega rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Contreras c
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Happ lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Rivas 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Myers rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Hoerner ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Voit dh
|5
|3
|3
|2
|Vargas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Schwindel dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|100
|400
|020
|—
|7
|San Diego
|110
|001
|200
|—
|5
E_Contreras (2). DP_Chicago 2, San Diego 1. LOB_Chicago 3, San Diego 11. 2B_Schwindel (4), Ortega (6), Profar (6). 3B_Profar (1). HR_Contreras (4), Voit 2 (2), Hosmer (4).
|4
|5
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Thompson (Grisham), Givens (Kim). WP_Martinez.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:26. A_29,344 (40,209).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.