ChicagoSan Diego
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34797Totals385125
Ortega rf5020Cronenworth 2b4001
Contreras c3321Profar lf4120
Happ lf3100Machado 3b4020
Wisdom 3b4121Hosmer 1b5132
Rivas 1b3112Myers rf5000
Hoerner ss1000Voit dh5332
Vargas ss3000Kim ss4010
Schwindel dh4112Grisham cf3000
Heyward cf4011Alfaro c4010
Villar 2b4000

Chicago1004000207
San Diego1100012005

E_Contreras (2). DP_Chicago 2, San Diego 1. LOB_Chicago 3, San Diego 11. 2B_Schwindel (4), Ortega (6), Profar (6). 3B_Profar (1). HR_Contreras (4), Voit 2 (2), Hosmer (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Thompson452221
Martin110000
Effross H,2121102
Givens W,2-0122202
Wick S,2-2220002
San Diego
Martinez445528
Crismatt310001
García L,0-2132210
Stammen110001

HBP_Thompson (Grisham), Givens (Kim). WP_Martinez.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:26. A_29,344 (40,209).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

