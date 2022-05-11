|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|7
|3
|10
|Ortega rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Contreras c
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.304
|Happ lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Rivas 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.289
|Hoerner ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Vargas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Schwindel dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.202
|Heyward cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.243
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|5
|12
|5
|2
|7
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.214
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.187
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.383
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.367
|Myers rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Voit dh
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.184
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.144
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Chicago
|100
|400
|020_7
|9
|1
|San Diego
|110
|001
|200_5
|12
|0
E_Contreras (2). LOB_Chicago 3, San Diego 11. 2B_Schwindel (4), Ortega (6), Profar (6). 3B_Profar (1). HR_Contreras (4), off Martinez; Voit (1), off Thompson; Hosmer (4), off Givens; Voit (2), off Givens. RBIs_Contreras (10), Wisdom (16), Schwindel 2 (11), Heyward (3), Rivas 2 (10), Hosmer 2 (21), Voit 2 (7), Cronenworth (15). CS_Ortega (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Wisdom, Schwindel); San Diego 4 (Machado, Profar 2, Myers). RISP_Chicago 5 for 11; San Diego 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Happ, Vargas, Hosmer. GIDP_Vargas, Hosmer, Myers.
DP_Chicago 2 (Wisdom, Villar, Rivas; Vargas, Villar, Rivas); San Diego 1 (Kim, Hosmer).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson
|4
|5
|2
|2
|2
|1
|61
|1.67
|Martin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.48
|Effross, H, 2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|30
|1.98
|Givens, W, 2-0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|28
|3.55
|Wick, S, 2-2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|0.77
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martinez
|4
|4
|5
|5
|2
|8
|81
|4.40
|Crismatt
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|35
|1.62
|García, L, 0-2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|20
|3.38
|Stammen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.09
HBP_Thompson (Grisham), Givens (Kim). WP_Martinez.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.
T_3:26. A_29,344 (40,209).
