ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34797310
Ortega rf502000.234
Contreras c332110.304
Happ lf310011.275
Wisdom 3b412101.229
Rivas 1b311211.289
Hoerner ss100001.271
Vargas ss300001.000
Schwindel dh411201.202
Heyward cf401101.222
Villar 2b400003.243

San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals38512527
Cronenworth 2b400102.214
Profar lf412010.187
Machado 3b402012.383
Hosmer 1b513200.367
Myers rf500001.203
Voit dh533200.184
Kim ss401000.200
Grisham cf300001.144
Alfaro c401001.226

Chicago100400020_791
San Diego110001200_5120

E_Contreras (2). LOB_Chicago 3, San Diego 11. 2B_Schwindel (4), Ortega (6), Profar (6). 3B_Profar (1). HR_Contreras (4), off Martinez; Voit (1), off Thompson; Hosmer (4), off Givens; Voit (2), off Givens. RBIs_Contreras (10), Wisdom (16), Schwindel 2 (11), Heyward (3), Rivas 2 (10), Hosmer 2 (21), Voit 2 (7), Cronenworth (15). CS_Ortega (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Wisdom, Schwindel); San Diego 4 (Machado, Profar 2, Myers). RISP_Chicago 5 for 11; San Diego 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Happ, Vargas, Hosmer. GIDP_Vargas, Hosmer, Myers.

DP_Chicago 2 (Wisdom, Villar, Rivas; Vargas, Villar, Rivas); San Diego 1 (Kim, Hosmer).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Thompson452221611.67
Martin110000153.48
Effross, H, 2121102301.98
Givens, W, 2-0122202283.55
Wick, S, 2-2220002330.77
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Martinez445528814.40
Crismatt310001351.62
García, L, 0-2132210203.38
Stammen110001113.09

HBP_Thompson (Grisham), Givens (Kim). WP_Martinez.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.

T_3:26. A_29,344 (40,209).

