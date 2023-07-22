St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals366105511
Nootbaar cf433111.264
Goldschmidt 1b411111.283
Gorman 2b412110.243
Arenado dh311010.286
b-Donovan ph101000.286
Contreras c201200.244
Herrera c100001.368
c-Burleson ph100001.237
O'Neill lf401012.235
Walker rf400002.279
DeJong ss400002.234
Fermín 3b400001.091

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals38815858
Tauchman cf511000.258
Hoerner 2b433010.273
Happ lf332021.246
Bellinger 1b502400.319
Suzuki rf503201.264
Swanson ss412101.261
Morel dh401113.268
Gomes c501001.263
Mastrobuoni 3b200000.212
a-Wisdom ph-3b100011.197

St. Louis102021000_6100
Chicago01202300x_8151

a-struck out for Mastrobuoni in the 6th. b-singled for Arenado in the 9th. c-struck out for Herrera in the 9th.

E_Smyly 2 (4). LOB_St. Louis 9, Chicago 12. 2B_Nootbaar (13), Contreras (22), Swanson (16), Hoerner (16), Happ (20). HR_Nootbaar (7), off Fulmer; Gorman (20), off Smyly. RBIs_Nootbaar (28), Goldschmidt (50), Contreras 2 (40), Gorman (62), Morel (43), Bellinger 4 (41), Swanson (37), Suzuki 2 (33). SB_Hoerner (22), Suzuki (3). SF_Contreras.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 6 (Fermín, O'Neill 2, Walker, Arenado 2); Chicago 7 (Mastrobuoni, Bellinger 2, Gomes 4). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 9; Chicago 7 for 17.

Runners moved up_Walker, Arenado, Gomes, Bellinger. GIDP_Contreras.

DP_Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Bellinger).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mikolas51155131024.33
Thompson, L, 2-3, BS, 0-11-323321235.79
VerHagen2-310002204.70
Hudson210022422.40
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fulmer231112294.43
Smyly32-365415794.69
Palencia, W, 2-01-300020152.84
Merryweather, H, 7100002184.01
Leiter Jr., H, 16100010143.29
Alzolay, S, 9-10110002162.51

Inherited runners-scored_VerHagen 2-1, Palencia 1-1. HBP_VerHagen (Swanson). WP_Thompson, Palencia(2).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:15. A_40,425 (41,363).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

