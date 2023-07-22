|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|5
|5
|11
|Nootbaar cf
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.264
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.283
|Gorman 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.243
|Arenado dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|b-Donovan ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Contreras c
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.244
|Herrera c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.368
|c-Burleson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|O'Neill lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.235
|Walker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Fermín 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|8
|15
|8
|5
|8
|Tauchman cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Happ lf
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.246
|Bellinger 1b
|5
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|.319
|Suzuki rf
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.264
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Morel dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.268
|Gomes c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Mastrobuoni 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|a-Wisdom ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.197
|St. Louis
|102
|021
|000_6
|10
|0
|Chicago
|012
|023
|00x_8
|15
|1
a-struck out for Mastrobuoni in the 6th. b-singled for Arenado in the 9th. c-struck out for Herrera in the 9th.
E_Smyly 2 (4). LOB_St. Louis 9, Chicago 12. 2B_Nootbaar (13), Contreras (22), Swanson (16), Hoerner (16), Happ (20). HR_Nootbaar (7), off Fulmer; Gorman (20), off Smyly. RBIs_Nootbaar (28), Goldschmidt (50), Contreras 2 (40), Gorman (62), Morel (43), Bellinger 4 (41), Swanson (37), Suzuki 2 (33). SB_Hoerner (22), Suzuki (3). SF_Contreras.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 6 (Fermín, O'Neill 2, Walker, Arenado 2); Chicago 7 (Mastrobuoni, Bellinger 2, Gomes 4). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 9; Chicago 7 for 17.
Runners moved up_Walker, Arenado, Gomes, Bellinger. GIDP_Contreras.
DP_Chicago 1 (Hoerner, Bellinger).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mikolas
|5
|11
|5
|5
|1
|3
|102
|4.33
|Thompson, L, 2-3, BS, 0-1
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|23
|5.79
|VerHagen
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|4.70
|Hudson
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|42
|2.40
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fulmer
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|29
|4.43
|Smyly
|3
|2-3
|6
|5
|4
|1
|5
|79
|4.69
|Palencia, W, 2-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|15
|2.84
|Merryweather, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|4.01
|Leiter Jr., H, 16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|3.29
|Alzolay, S, 9-10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.51
Inherited runners-scored_VerHagen 2-1, Palencia 1-1. HBP_VerHagen (Swanson). WP_Thompson, Palencia(2).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:15. A_40,425 (41,363).
