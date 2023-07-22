St. LouisChicago
Totals366105Totals388158
Nootbaar cf4331Tauchman cf5110
Goldschmidt 1b4111Hoerner 2b4330
Gorman 2b4121Happ lf3320
Arenado dh3110Bellinger 1b5024
Donovan ph1010Suzuki rf5032
Contreras c2012Swanson ss4121
Herrera c1000Morel dh4011
Burleson ph1000Gomes c5010
O'Neill lf4010Mastrobuoni 3b2000
Walker rf4000Wisdom ph-3b1000
DeJong ss4000
Fermín 3b4000

St. Louis1020210006
Chicago01202300x8

E_Smyly 2 (4). DP_St. Louis 0, Chicago 1. LOB_St. Louis 9, Chicago 12. 2B_Nootbaar (13), Contreras (22), Swanson (16), Hoerner (16), Happ (20). HR_Nootbaar (7), Gorman (20). SB_Hoerner (22), Suzuki (3). SF_Contreras (2).

IPHRERBBSO
St. Louis
Mikolas5115513
Thompson L,2-3 BS,0-11-323321
VerHagen2-310002
Hudson210022
Chicago
Fulmer231112
Smyly32-365415
Palencia W,2-01-300020
Merryweather H,7100002
Leiter Jr. H,16100010
Alzolay S,9-10110002

HBP_VerHagen (Swanson). WP_Thompson, Palencia(2).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_3:15. A_40,425 (41,363).

