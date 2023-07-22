|St. Louis
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|5
|Totals
|38
|8
|15
|8
|Nootbaar cf
|4
|3
|3
|1
|Tauchman cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Hoerner 2b
|4
|3
|3
|0
|Gorman 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Happ lf
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Arenado dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bellinger 1b
|5
|0
|2
|4
|Donovan ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Suzuki rf
|5
|0
|3
|2
|Contreras c
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Herrera c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Morel dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Burleson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|O'Neill lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mastrobuoni 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Walker rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wisdom ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Fermín 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|St. Louis
|102
|021
|000
|—
|6
|Chicago
|012
|023
|00x
|—
|8
E_Smyly 2 (4). DP_St. Louis 0, Chicago 1. LOB_St. Louis 9, Chicago 12. 2B_Nootbaar (13), Contreras (22), Swanson (16), Hoerner (16), Happ (20). HR_Nootbaar (7), Gorman (20). SB_Hoerner (22), Suzuki (3). SF_Contreras (2).
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|6
|5
|4
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_VerHagen (Swanson). WP_Thompson, Palencia(2).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_3:15. A_40,425 (41,363).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.