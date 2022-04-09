MilwaukeeChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals28040Totals339108
McCutchen dh3010Ortega dh4210
Adames ss4010Madrigal 2b4110
Yelich lf2010Contreras c3210
Renfroe rf4000Happ lf3322
Hiura 1b3000Frazier pr-lf0000
Taylor cf3000Schwindel 1b4121
Wong 2b3010Suzuki rf3013
Brosseau 3b3000Heyward cf2010
Caratini c3000Hermosillo ph-cf1000
Wisdom 3b5012
Hoerner ss4000

Milwaukee0000000000
Chicago30130200x9

DP_Milwaukee 0, Chicago 3. LOB_Milwaukee 6, Chicago 11. 2B_Ortega (1). SF_Suzuki (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Milwaukee
Woodruff L,0-132-367732
Ureña11-300031
Gustave132211
Gott110003
Milner100001
Chicago
Steele W,1-0540015
Thompson22-300014
Effross1-300001
Roberts100010

HBP_Woodruff 2 (Madrigal,Contreras), Gott (Happ), Thompson (McCutchen), Roberts (Yelich). WP_Ureña.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:28. A_30,369 (41,649).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you