|Milwaukee
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|28
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|33
|9
|10
|8
|McCutchen dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Ortega dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Madrigal 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Yelich lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Contreras c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Happ lf
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Hiura 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Frazier pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Suzuki rf
|3
|0
|1
|3
|Brosseau 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hermosillo ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wisdom 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Chicago
|301
|302
|00x
|—
|9
DP_Milwaukee 0, Chicago 3. LOB_Milwaukee 6, Chicago 11. 2B_Ortega (1). SF_Suzuki (1).
|3
|6
|7
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Woodruff 2 (Madrigal,Contreras), Gott (Happ), Thompson (McCutchen), Roberts (Yelich). WP_Ureña.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:28. A_30,369 (41,649).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.