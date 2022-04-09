MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals28040310
McCutchen dh301001.375
Adames ss401001.333
Yelich lf201011.200
Renfroe rf400001.125
Hiura 1b300012.000
Taylor cf300011.000
Wong 2b301000.250
Brosseau 3b300001.000
Caratini c300002.250

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33910878
Ortega dh421011.167
Madrigal 2b411001.143
Contreras c321011.167
Happ lf332210.714
1-Frazier pr-lf0000001.000
Schwindel 1b412111.250
Suzuki rf301312.400
Heyward cf201021.500
a-Hermosillo ph-cf100000.000
Wisdom 3b501201.125
Hoerner ss400000.143

Milwaukee000000000_040
Chicago30130200x_9100

a-lined out for Heyward in the 8th.

1-ran for Happ in the 7th.

LOB_Milwaukee 6, Chicago 11. 2B_Ortega (1). RBIs_Happ 2 (4), Schwindel (1), Suzuki 3 (3), Wisdom 2 (3). SF_Suzuki.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Taylor 2); Chicago 6 (Wisdom 4, Hoerner, Schwindel). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 3; Chicago 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Renfroe. GIDP_Caratini, Adames, Renfroe.

DP_Chicago 3 (Madrigal, Hoerner, Schwindel; Schwindel, Hoerner, Schwindel; Madrigal, Schwindel).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Woodruff, L, 0-132-3677328917.18
Ureña11-300031260.00
Gustave1322113018.00
Gott110003240.00
Milner100001150.00
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Steele, W, 1-0540015770.00
Thompson22-300014420.00
Effross1-30000150.00
Roberts100010160.00

Inherited runners-scored_Ureña 2-2, Effross 1-0. HBP_Woodruff 2 (Madrigal,Contreras), Gott (Happ), Thompson (McCutchen), Roberts (Yelich). WP_Ureña.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:28. A_30,369 (41,649).

