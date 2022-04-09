|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|0
|4
|0
|3
|10
|McCutchen dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Yelich lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Hiura 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Brosseau 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|9
|10
|8
|7
|8
|Ortega dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Madrigal 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Contreras c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Happ lf
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.714
|1-Frazier pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Suzuki rf
|3
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.400
|Heyward cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.500
|a-Hermosillo ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wisdom 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.125
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|0
|Chicago
|301
|302
|00x_9
|10
|0
a-lined out for Heyward in the 8th.
1-ran for Happ in the 7th.
LOB_Milwaukee 6, Chicago 11. 2B_Ortega (1). RBIs_Happ 2 (4), Schwindel (1), Suzuki 3 (3), Wisdom 2 (3). SF_Suzuki.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Taylor 2); Chicago 6 (Wisdom 4, Hoerner, Schwindel). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 3; Chicago 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Renfroe. GIDP_Caratini, Adames, Renfroe.
DP_Chicago 3 (Madrigal, Hoerner, Schwindel; Schwindel, Hoerner, Schwindel; Madrigal, Schwindel).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff, L, 0-1
|3
|2-3
|6
|7
|7
|3
|2
|89
|17.18
|Ureña
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|26
|0.00
|Gustave
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|30
|18.00
|Gott
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|0.00
|Milner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Steele, W, 1-0
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|77
|0.00
|Thompson
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|42
|0.00
|Effross
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0.00
|Roberts
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Ureña 2-2, Effross 1-0. HBP_Woodruff 2 (Madrigal,Contreras), Gott (Happ), Thompson (McCutchen), Roberts (Yelich). WP_Ureña.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:28. A_30,369 (41,649).
