ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals39913835
Ortega cf422110.289
Schwindel 1b500101.349
Happ lf411011.225
Brothers p000000.000
Adam p000000---
Contreras c422101.236
Deichmann lf100001.143
Duffy 3b502100.279
Martini rf411010.270
Bote 2b311101.199
a-Giambrone ph-2b100000.500
Alcántara ss413300.209
Steele p311000.154
b-Castillo ph-c100000.000

PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3006028
Chavis 3b401001.323
Tsutsugo rf400003.219
Reynolds cf301001.298
De Los Santos p000000---
Miller p000000.000
c-Park ph100000.187
Moran 1b301010.265
Stallings c401001.243
Alford lf300000.224
Tucker 2b-cf300001.206
Newman ss201010.222
Yajure p000000.000
Anderson p200001.000
Difo 2b101000.269

Chicago160020000_9130
Pittsburgh000000000_060

a-grounded out for Bote in the 7th. b-grounded out for Steele in the 8th. c-flied out for Miller in the 9th.

LOB_Chicago 6, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Happ (20), Contreras (19). HR_Ortega (11), off Yajure; Alcántara (5), off Yajure. RBIs_Ortega (33), Alcántara 3 (17), Schwindel (39), Contreras (57), Duffy (28), Bote (35). SB_Ortega 2 (11), Happ (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Duffy, Steele, Happ); Pittsburgh 2 (Moran, Alford, Chavis). RISP_Chicago 4 for 10; Pittsburgh 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Schwindel, Castillo, Reynolds. GIDP_Steele, Chavis, Anderson, Alford.

DP_Chicago 3 (Steele, Alcántara, Bote; Alcántara, Giambrone, Schwindel; Duffy, Giambrone, Schwindel); Pittsburgh 1 (Anderson, Newman, Moran).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Steele, W, 4-4740017764.26
Brothers110010205.26
Adam110001206.52
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Yajure, L, 0-2277721508.40
Anderson552201643.60
De Los Santos110012236.29
Miller1000011410.03

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Alan Porter; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:49. A_10,152 (38,747).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you