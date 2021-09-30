|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|9
|13
|8
|3
|5
|Ortega cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.289
|Schwindel 1b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.349
|Happ lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Brothers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Adam p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Contreras c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Deichmann lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Duffy 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Martini rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Bote 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.199
|a-Giambrone ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Alcántara ss
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.209
|Steele p
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|b-Castillo ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|6
|0
|2
|8
|Chavis 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.323
|Tsutsugo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.219
|Reynolds cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|De Los Santos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Park ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.187
|Moran 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Alford lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Tucker 2b-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Newman ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Yajure p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Anderson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Difo 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Chicago
|160
|020
|000_9
|13
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000_0
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Bote in the 7th. b-grounded out for Steele in the 8th. c-flied out for Miller in the 9th.
LOB_Chicago 6, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Happ (20), Contreras (19). HR_Ortega (11), off Yajure; Alcántara (5), off Yajure. RBIs_Ortega (33), Alcántara 3 (17), Schwindel (39), Contreras (57), Duffy (28), Bote (35). SB_Ortega 2 (11), Happ (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Duffy, Steele, Happ); Pittsburgh 2 (Moran, Alford, Chavis). RISP_Chicago 4 for 10; Pittsburgh 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Schwindel, Castillo, Reynolds. GIDP_Steele, Chavis, Anderson, Alford.
DP_Chicago 3 (Steele, Alcántara, Bote; Alcántara, Giambrone, Schwindel; Duffy, Giambrone, Schwindel); Pittsburgh 1 (Anderson, Newman, Moran).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Steele, W, 4-4
|7
|4
|0
|0
|1
|7
|76
|4.26
|Brothers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|5.26
|Adam
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|6.52
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yajure, L, 0-2
|2
|7
|7
|7
|2
|1
|50
|8.40
|Anderson
|5
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|64
|3.60
|De Los Santos
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|6.29
|Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|10.03
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Alan Porter; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_2:49. A_10,152 (38,747).