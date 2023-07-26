White sox first. Andrew Benintendi called out on strikes. Tim Anderson singles to shallow infield. Luis Robert Jr. doubles to deep center field. Tim Anderson to third. Eloy Jimenez singles to center field. Luis Robert Jr. scores. Tim Anderson scores. Yoan Moncada called out on strikes. Andrew Vaughn singles to shallow left field. Eloy Jimenez to second. Jake Burger grounds out to shallow infield, Marcus Stroman to Cody Bellinger.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 2, Cubs 0.
Cubs second. Dansby Swanson grounds out to third base, Yoan Moncada to Andrew Vaughn. Christopher Morel hit by pitch. Miles Mastrobuoni singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Christopher Morel to third. Fielding error by Luis Robert Jr.. Tucker Barnhart singles to right field. Miles Mastrobuoni to third. Christopher Morel scores. Mike Tauchman called out on strikes. Nico Hoerner singles to shallow center field. Tucker Barnhart to third. Miles Mastrobuoni scores. Ian Happ flies out to deep left field to Andrew Benintendi.
2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Cubs 2, White sox 2.
White sox second. Oscar Colas grounds out to second base, Nico Hoerner to Cody Bellinger. Seby Zavala grounds out to shortstop, Miles Mastrobuoni to Cody Bellinger. Andrew Benintendi walks. Tim Anderson singles to shallow left field. Andrew Benintendi scores. Luis Robert Jr. flies out to deep right field to Seiya Suzuki.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 3, Cubs 2.
White sox fourth. Jake Burger homers to left field. Oscar Colas singles to center field. Seby Zavala strikes out swinging. Andrew Benintendi singles to center field. Tim Anderson walks. Andrew Benintendi to second. Oscar Colas to third. Luis Robert Jr. reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Tim Anderson to second. Andrew Benintendi to third. Oscar Colas scores. Eloy Jimenez doubles to left field. Luis Robert Jr. to third. Tim Anderson scores. Andrew Benintendi scores. Yoan Moncada strikes out swinging. Andrew Vaughn grounds out to first base to Cody Bellinger.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 7, Cubs 2.
Cubs fifth. Mike Tauchman singles to shallow infield. Nico Hoerner hit by pitch. Mike Tauchman to second. Ian Happ singles to shallow left field. Nico Hoerner to second. Mike Tauchman scores. Cody Bellinger flies out to deep right field to Oscar Colas. Nico Hoerner to third. Seiya Suzuki walks. Ian Happ to second. Dansby Swanson strikes out swinging. Christopher Morel singles to left field. Seiya Suzuki to third. Ian Happ scores. Nico Hoerner scores. Fielding error by Andrew Benintendi. Miles Mastrobuoni reaches on third strike. Christopher Morel to third. Seiya Suzuki scores. Yan Gomes pinch-hitting for Tucker Barnhart. Yan Gomes hit by pitch. Mike Tauchman walks. Yan Gomes to second. Miles Mastrobuoni to third. Christopher Morel scores. Nico Hoerner walks. Mike Tauchman to second. Yan Gomes to third. Miles Mastrobuoni scores. Ian Happ flies out to right center field to Oscar Colas.
6 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Cubs 8, White sox 7.
Cubs eighth. Ian Happ homers to center field. Cody Bellinger homers to right field. Seiya Suzuki walks. Dansby Swanson strikes out swinging. Christopher Morel called out on strikes.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 10, White sox 7.
