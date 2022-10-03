Reds third. Jose Barrero walks. Austin Romine strikes out swinging. TJ Friedl singles to shallow right field. Jose Barrero scores. Throwing error by Hayden Wesneski. Jonathan India hit by pitch. TJ Friedl to second. Kyle Farmer doubles to shallow right field. Jonathan India scores. Jake Fraley pops out to shallow left field to Zach McKinstry.
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Reds 2, Cubs 0.
Reds eighth. Stuart Fairchild doubles to left field. Jonathan India doubles to deep center field. Stuart Fairchild scores. Kyle Farmer walks. Jake Fraley strikes out swinging. Donovan Solano walks. Kyle Farmer to second. Jonathan India to third. Spencer Steer grounds out to shortstop. Donovan Solano out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 3, Cubs 0.
Cubs ninth. Zach McKinstry walks. Esteban Quiroz walks. Zach McKinstry to second. Seiya Suzuki lines out to deep right field to Aristides Aquino. Zach McKinstry to third. Ian Happ grounds out to second base. Esteban Quiroz out at second. Zach McKinstry scores.
1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 3, Cubs 1.
