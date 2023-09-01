Cubs fourth. Nico Hoerner singles to shallow left field. Ian Happ called out on strikes. Nico Hoerner caught stealing second. Cody Bellinger homers to right field. Dansby Swanson singles to shallow left field. Seiya Suzuki flies out to right field to Hunter Renfroe.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 1, Reds 0.
Reds fourth. Christian Encarnacion-Strand flies out to deep right field to Seiya Suzuki. Nick Senzel singles to left field. Tyler Stephenson walks. Nick Senzel to second. Noelvi Marte singles to center field. Tyler Stephenson to second. Nick Senzel scores. Stuart Fairchild pops out to Cody Bellinger. Harrison Bader grounds out to shallow infield, Dansby Swanson to Cody Bellinger.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 1, Reds 1.
Cubs sixth. Nico Hoerner singles to shallow right field. Ian Happ doubles to left center field. Nico Hoerner to third. Cody Bellinger singles to right field. Ian Happ scores. Nico Hoerner scores. Dansby Swanson strikes out swinging. Seiya Suzuki walks. Jeimer Candelario pinch-hitting for Christopher Morel. Jeimer Candelario lines out to center field to Harrison Bader. Miguel Amaya called out on strikes.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 3, Reds 1.
Cubs eighth. Dansby Swanson grounds out to second base, Spencer Steer to Christian Encarnacion-Strand. Seiya Suzuki homers to center field. Jeimer Candelario grounds out to shallow right field to Christian Encarnacion-Strand. Miguel Amaya walks. Nick Madrigal lines out to right field to Hunter Renfroe.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 4, Reds 1.
Cubs ninth. Mike Tauchman singles to shallow center field. Nico Hoerner flies out to right center field to Hunter Renfroe. Ian Happ homers to right field. Mike Tauchman scores. Cody Bellinger lines out to second base to Spencer Steer. Dansby Swanson walks. Seiya Suzuki grounds out to shortstop, Elly De La Cruz to Christian Encarnacion-Strand.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 6, Reds 1.
Reds ninth. Noelvi Marte singles to left field. TJ Friedl grounds out to second base, Nico Hoerner to Cody Bellinger. Noelvi Marte to second. Will Benson pinch-hitting for Derek Law. Will Benson singles to left field. Noelvi Marte scores. Spencer Steer reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Will Benson out at second. Elly De La Cruz called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 6, Reds 2.
