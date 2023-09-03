Cubs first. Mike Tauchman singles to shallow left field. Nico Hoerner strikes out swinging. Ian Happ singles to right field. Mike Tauchman to third. Cody Bellinger singles to center field. Ian Happ to second. Mike Tauchman scores. Dansby Swanson flies out to right field to Will Benson. Seiya Suzuki strikes out swinging.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 1, Reds 0.
Reds first. Nick Martini strikes out swinging. TJ Friedl homers to right field. Spencer Steer homers to left field. Elly De La Cruz strikes out swinging. Christian Encarnacion-Strand grounds out to second base, Nico Hoerner to Jeimer Candelario.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 2, Cubs 1.
Cubs second. Jeimer Candelario strikes out swinging. Nick Madrigal doubles to deep center field. Miguel Amaya walks. Mike Tauchman singles to center field. Miguel Amaya to third. Nick Madrigal scores. Nico Hoerner walks. Mike Tauchman to second. Ian Happ out on a sacrifice fly to left center field to TJ Friedl. Mike Tauchman out at third. Miguel Amaya scores.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 3, Reds 2.
Reds second. Will Benson hit by pitch. Tyler Stephenson homers to center field. Will Benson scores. Noelvi Marte grounds out to shallow infield, Nico Hoerner to Jeimer Candelario. Harrison Bader pops out to shallow right field to Jeimer Candelario. Nick Martini strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 4, Cubs 3.
Cubs sixth. Cody Bellinger homers to center field. Dansby Swanson pops out to Elly De La Cruz. Seiya Suzuki doubles to deep left field. Jeimer Candelario called out on strikes. Nick Madrigal flies out to right field to Will Benson.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 4, Reds 4.
Reds sixth. Elly De La Cruz strikes out swinging. Christian Encarnacion-Strand doubles to deep left field. Will Benson strikes out swinging. Tyler Stephenson singles to left field. Christian Encarnacion-Strand scores. Noelvi Marte strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 5, Cubs 4.
Cubs seventh. Miguel Amaya flies out to deep right field to Will Benson. Mike Tauchman strikes out swinging. Nico Hoerner doubles to shallow left field. Ian Happ singles to shallow center field. Nico Hoerner scores. Cody Bellinger strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 5, Reds 5.
Cubs eighth. Dansby Swanson singles to right field. Seiya Suzuki singles to center field. Dansby Swanson to third. Jeimer Candelario hit by pitch. Seiya Suzuki to second. Nick Madrigal singles to center field. Jeimer Candelario to second. Seiya Suzuki scores. Dansby Swanson scores. Miles Mastrobuoni pinch-hitting for Miguel Amaya. Miles Mastrobuoni reaches on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield. Nick Madrigal to second. Jeimer Candelario to third. Throwing error by Alexis Diaz. Mike Tauchman singles to right center field. Miles Mastrobuoni to third. Nick Madrigal scores. Jeimer Candelario scores. Nico Hoerner grounds out to shallow infield, Spencer Steer to Christian Encarnacion-Strand. Ian Happ walks. Cody Bellinger out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Stuart Fairchild. Mike Tauchman to third. Miles Mastrobuoni scores. Dansby Swanson doubles. Ian Happ scores. Mike Tauchman scores. Seiya Suzuki strikes out on a foul tip.
7 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Cubs 12, Reds 5.
Reds eighth. Spencer Steer walks. Elly De La Cruz strikes out swinging. Christian Encarnacion-Strand flies out to deep center field to Mike Tauchman. Will Benson doubles to deep right field. Spencer Steer to third. Tyler Stephenson walks. Noelvi Marte doubles to center field. Tyler Stephenson to third. Will Benson scores. Spencer Steer scores. Stuart Fairchild flies out to deep right field to Seiya Suzuki.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 12, Reds 7.
Cubs ninth. Jeimer Candelario homers to center field. Nick Madrigal pops out to left field to Elly De La Cruz. Yan Gomes grounds out to third base, Noelvi Marte to Christian Encarnacion-Strand. Mike Tauchman doubles to deep right center field. Nico Hoerner singles to shallow infield. Mike Tauchman to third. Ian Happ doubles to deep right field. Nico Hoerner scores. Mike Tauchman scores. Cody Bellinger flies out to shallow left field to Stuart Fairchild.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 15, Reds 7.
