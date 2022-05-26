Cubs first. Christopher Morel singles to shallow center field. Willson Contreras strikes out swinging. Christopher Morel steals second. Ian Happ walks. Seiya Suzuki flies out to shallow center field to Nick Senzel. Frank Schwindel doubles to shallow left field. Ian Happ scores. Christopher Morel scores. Patrick Wisdom flies out to center field to Aristides Aquino.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 2, Reds 0.
Cubs second. Alfonso Rivas lines out to shortstop to Kyle Farmer. Nico Hoerner homers to left field. Jonathan Villar strikes out swinging. Christopher Morel doubles to deep left field. Willson Contreras walks. Ian Happ strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 3, Reds 0.
Reds second. Tyler Stephenson singles to left field. Kyle Farmer homers to center field. Tyler Stephenson scores. Aristides Aquino doubles to deep right field. Albert Almora Jr. pops out to second base to Jonathan Villar. Matt Reynolds lines out to left field to Ian Happ. Aristides Aquino doubled off second.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 3, Reds 2.
Reds third. Nick Senzel walks. Brandon Drury singles to right field. Nick Senzel to third. Tommy Pham doubles to deep left field. Brandon Drury to third. Nick Senzel scores. Joey Votto walks. Tyler Stephenson singles to left field. Joey Votto to second. Tommy Pham scores. Brandon Drury scores. Kyle Farmer out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Willson Contreras to Alfonso Rivas. Tyler Stephenson to second. Joey Votto to third. Tyler Naquin pinch-hitting for Aristides Aquino. Tyler Naquin is intentionally walked. Albert Almora Jr. singles to left center field. Tyler Naquin to second. Tyler Stephenson scores. Joey Votto scores. Matt Reynolds triples to deep left center field. Albert Almora Jr. scores. Tyler Naquin scores. Nick Senzel singles to right field. Matt Reynolds scores. Brandon Drury grounds out to shortstop, Jonathan Villar to Alfonso Rivas.
8 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 10, Cubs 3.
Cubs fifth. Willson Contreras homers to left field. Ian Happ homers to left field. Rafael Ortega pops out to shallow infield to Hunter Greene. Frank Schwindel grounds out to shortstop, Kyle Farmer to Joey Votto. Patrick Wisdom flies out to deep left center field to Albert Almora Jr..
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 10, Cubs 5.
Reds fifth. Kyle Farmer homers to left field. Tyler Naquin lines out to deep left field to Ian Happ. Albert Almora Jr. flies out to deep center field to Christopher Morel. Matt Reynolds flies out to deep left field to Ian Happ.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 11, Cubs 5.
Reds sixth. Nick Senzel singles to right field. Brandon Drury strikes out swinging. Tommy Pham singles to right field. Nick Senzel to second. Joey Votto walks. Tommy Pham to second. Nick Senzel to third. Tyler Stephenson lines out to right field to Rafael Ortega. Kyle Farmer singles to second base. Joey Votto to second. Tommy Pham scores. Nick Senzel scores. Tyler Naquin grounds out to first base to Alfonso Rivas.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 13, Cubs 5.
Reds seventh. Albert Almora Jr. singles to center field. Matt Reynolds walks. Albert Almora Jr. to second. Nick Senzel walks. Matt Reynolds to second. Albert Almora Jr. to third. Brandon Drury reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Nick Senzel out at second. Matt Reynolds to third. Albert Almora Jr. scores. Tommy Pham out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Rafael Ortega. Brandon Drury to second. Matt Reynolds scores. Joey Votto strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 15, Cubs 5.
Reds eighth. Tyler Stephenson singles to left field. Kyle Farmer singles to left field. Tyler Stephenson to second. Tyler Naquin walks. Kyle Farmer to second. Tyler Stephenson to third. Albert Almora Jr. singles to shortstop. Tyler Naquin to second. Kyle Farmer to third. Tyler Stephenson scores. Matt Reynolds out on a sacrifice fly to left center field to Ian Happ. Kyle Farmer scores. Nick Senzel singles to shallow right field. Albert Almora Jr. to second. Tyler Naquin to third. Brandon Drury doubles to deep left center field. Nick Senzel to third. Albert Almora Jr. scores. Tyler Naquin scores. Tommy Pham out on a sacrifice fly to right center field to Rafael Ortega. Nick Senzel scores. Alejo Lopez pops out to Patrick Wisdom.
5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 20, Cubs 5.
