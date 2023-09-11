Rockies first. Charlie Blackmon doubles to deep right field. Ezequiel Tovar grounds out to second base, Nico Hoerner to Patrick Wisdom. Charlie Blackmon to third. Nolan Jones grounds out to first base to Patrick Wisdom. Charlie Blackmon scores. Kris Bryant grounds out to third base, Nick Madrigal to Patrick Wisdom.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 1, Cubs 0.
Cubs third. Yan Gomes singles to center field. Patrick Wisdom singles to left field. Yan Gomes to second. Nick Madrigal singles to right field. Patrick Wisdom to second. Yan Gomes scores. Christopher Morel flies out to right field to Charlie Blackmon. Nico Hoerner lines out to right field to Charlie Blackmon. Cody Bellinger grounds out to second base, Alan Trejo to Kris Bryant.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 1, Rockies 1.
Cubs fifth. Patrick Wisdom flies out to deep center field to Brenton Doyle. Nick Madrigal grounds out to shortstop, Ezequiel Tovar to Kris Bryant. Christopher Morel homers to center field. Nico Hoerner grounds out to second base, Alan Trejo to Kris Bryant.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 2, Rockies 1.
Cubs sixth. Cody Bellinger doubles to right center field. Seiya Suzuki singles to right field. Cody Bellinger to third. Dansby Swanson strikes out swinging. Ian Happ strikes out on a foul tip. Yan Gomes singles to left field. Seiya Suzuki out at home. Cody Bellinger scores.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 3, Rockies 1.
Rockies seventh. Kris Bryant strikes out swinging. Ryan McMahon strikes out swinging. Elias Diaz singles to center field. Elehuris Montero hit by pitch. Elias Diaz to second. Hunter Goodman pinch-hitting for Alan Trejo. Hunter Goodman doubles to left field. Elehuris Montero to third. Elias Diaz scores. Brenton Doyle singles to left field. Hunter Goodman scores. Elehuris Montero scores. Charlie Blackmon strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 4, Cubs 3.
Cubs ninth. Dansby Swanson doubles to deep left center field. Ian Happ walks. Yan Gomes singles to center field. Ian Happ scores. Dansby Swanson scores. Pete Crow-Armstrong out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Ryan McMahon to Kris Bryant. Miles Mastrobuoni to second. Nick Madrigal grounds out to third base, Ryan McMahon to Kris Bryant. Christopher Morel lines out to second base to Harold Castro.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 5, Rockies 4.
