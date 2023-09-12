Cubs second. Dansby Swanson triples to deep left center field. Seiya Suzuki singles to shallow center field. Dansby Swanson scores. Yan Gomes singles to right field. Seiya Suzuki to third. Pete Crow-Armstrong reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Yan Gomes out at second. Seiya Suzuki scores. Nick Madrigal strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 2, Rockies 0.
Rockies fourth. Brendan Rodgers walks. Alan Trejo hit by pitch. Brendan Rodgers to second. Brenton Doyle walks. Alan Trejo to second. Brendan Rodgers to third. Charlie Blackmon pops out to shallow infield to Dansby Swanson. Kris Bryant singles to shallow right field. Brenton Doyle to third. Alan Trejo scores. Brendan Rodgers scores. Nolan Jones grounds out to shallow infield to Cody Bellinger. Kris Bryant to second. Brenton Doyle scores. Elias Diaz singles to center field. Kris Bryant scores. Ryan McMahon walks. Elias Diaz to second. Elehuris Montero grounds out to third base, Nick Madrigal to Cody Bellinger.
4 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 4, Cubs 2.
Cubs sixth. Cody Bellinger strikes out swinging. Dansby Swanson singles to center field. Seiya Suzuki homers to right field. Dansby Swanson scores. Yan Gomes lines out to right field to Charlie Blackmon. Pete Crow-Armstrong grounds out to second base, Brendan Rodgers to Elehuris Montero.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 4, Rockies 4.
Rockies sixth. Charlie Blackmon strikes out swinging. Kris Bryant homers to left field. Nolan Jones lines out to deep right center field to Pete Crow-Armstrong. Elias Diaz strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 5, Cubs 4.
Rockies seventh. Ryan McMahon walks. Elehuris Montero singles to center field. Ryan McMahon to second. Brendan Rodgers reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Elehuris Montero out at second. Ryan McMahon to third. Hunter Goodman pinch-hitting for Alan Trejo. Hunter Goodman strikes out on a foul tip. Brenton Doyle singles to center field. Brendan Rodgers to second. Ryan McMahon scores. Charlie Blackmon lines out to center field to Pete Crow-Armstrong.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 6, Cubs 4.
