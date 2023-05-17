Cubs first. Christopher Morel walks. Dansby Swanson triples to deep center field. Christopher Morel scores. Ian Happ out on a sacrifice fly to right center field to Chas McCormick. Dansby Swanson scores. Seiya Suzuki homers to left field. Patrick Wisdom called out on strikes. Matt Mervis grounds out to shortstop, Alex Bregman to Jose Abreu.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 3, Astros 0.
Astros first. Jeremy Pena grounds out to third base, Patrick Wisdom to Matt Mervis. Alex Bregman homers to left field. Yordan Alvarez strikes out swinging. Kyle Tucker singles to right field. Jose Abreu called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 3, Astros 1.
Cubs third. Ian Happ doubles to right field. Seiya Suzuki homers to left field. Ian Happ scores. Patrick Wisdom pops out to shallow center field to Jeremy Pena. Matt Mervis grounds out to first base to Jose Abreu. Trey Mancini singles to right field. Yan Gomes strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 5, Astros 1.
Cubs fourth. Miles Mastrobuoni flies out to deep left field to Yordan Alvarez. Christopher Morel homers to center field. Dansby Swanson grounds out to shortstop, Jeremy Pena to Jose Abreu. Ian Happ doubles to left field. Seiya Suzuki walks. Patrick Wisdom strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 6, Astros 1.
Astros eighth. Jeremy Pena triples to deep right center field. Alex Bregman doubles to deep left field. Jeremy Pena scores. Yordan Alvarez strikes out swinging. Kyle Tucker strikes out swinging. Jose Abreu singles to left field. Alex Bregman scores. Chas McCormick strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 6, Astros 3.
Astros ninth. Yainer Diaz singles to center field. Jake Meyers homers to left field. Yainer Diaz scores. Mauricio Dubon pinch-hitting for David Hensley. Mauricio Dubon walks. Jeremy Pena doubles to deep left field. Mauricio Dubon to third. Alex Bregman is intentionally walked. Yordan Alvarez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Alex Bregman to second. Jeremy Pena to third. Mauricio Dubon out at home. Kyle Tucker singles to center field. Yordan Alvarez to second. Alex Bregman scores. Jeremy Pena scores.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 7, Cubs 6.
