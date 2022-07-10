Cubs first. Christopher Morel strikes out swinging. Willson Contreras hit by pitch. Ian Happ doubles to deep left field. Willson Contreras to third. Patrick Wisdom hit by pitch. Nico Hoerner singles to deep left field. Patrick Wisdom to second. Ian Happ to third. Willson Contreras scores. P.J. Higgins homers to left field. Nico Hoerner scores. Patrick Wisdom scores. Ian Happ scores. Nelson Velazquez grounds out to shortstop, Justin Turner to Freddie Freeman. David Bote walks. Andrelton Simmons grounds out to shortstop, Trea Turner to Freddie Freeman.
5 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 5, Dodgers 0.
Dodgers first. Mookie Betts walks. Trea Turner singles. Mookie Betts to second. Freddie Freeman lines out to center field to Christopher Morel. Will Smith doubles to left field. Trea Turner to third. Mookie Betts scores. Justin Turner singles to shallow left field. Will Smith to third. Trea Turner scores. Max Muncy out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Christopher Morel. Will Smith scores. Trayce Thompson called out on strikes.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 5, Dodgers 3.
Cubs third. Patrick Wisdom strikes out swinging. Nico Hoerner singles to right field. P.J. Higgins walks. Nico Hoerner to second. Nelson Velazquez strikes out swinging. David Bote homers to center field. P.J. Higgins scores. Nico Hoerner scores. Andrelton Simmons walks. Christopher Morel strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 8, Dodgers 3.
Dodgers third. Freddie Freeman doubles to deep left center field. Will Smith grounds out to shallow infield, Nico Hoerner to David Bote. Freddie Freeman scores. Justin Turner singles to right field. Max Muncy doubles to deep right field. Justin Turner to third. Trayce Thompson walks. Jake Lamb pinch-hitting for Hanser Alberto. Jake Lamb strikes out swinging. Gavin Lux walks. Trayce Thompson to second. Max Muncy to third. Justin Turner scores. Mookie Betts reaches on error to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Gavin Lux to third. Trayce Thompson scores. Max Muncy scores. Throwing error by Patrick Wisdom. Trea Turner singles to shallow left field. Mookie Betts scores. Gavin Lux scores. Freddie Freeman singles to second base. Trea Turner to third. Will Smith strikes out swinging.
6 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Dodgers 9, Cubs 8.
Dodgers sixth. Trea Turner flies out to deep center field to Christopher Morel. Freddie Freeman homers to center field. Will Smith flies out to deep left field to Ian Happ. Justin Turner walks. Max Muncy walks. Justin Turner to second. Cody Bellinger pinch-hitting for Trayce Thompson. Cody Bellinger walks. Max Muncy to second. Justin Turner to third. Jake Lamb strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Dodgers 10, Cubs 8.
Dodgers seventh. Gavin Lux singles to shortstop. Mookie Betts strikes out swinging. Trea Turner pops out to shallow left field to Nico Hoerner. Freddie Freeman singles to left field. Gavin Lux scores. Will Smith called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 11, Cubs 8.
Cubs eighth. Nelson Velazquez homers to left field. David Bote doubles to right center field. Seiya Suzuki pinch-hitting for Andrelton Simmons. Seiya Suzuki walks. Rafael Ortega pinch-hitting for Christopher Morel. Rafael Ortega reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Seiya Suzuki out at second. David Bote to third. Willson Contreras grounds out to second base. Rafael Ortega out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 11, Cubs 9.
