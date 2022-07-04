Cubs third. Yan Gomes grounds out to shallow infield, Pedro Severino to Victor Caratini. Nelson Velazquez homers to left field. David Bote strikes out swinging. Christopher Morel strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 1, Brewers 0.
Brewers seventh. Luis Urias pops out to shallow center field to Nico Hoerner. Victor Caratini strikes out on a foul tip. Keston Hiura walks. Pedro Severino doubles to deep left field. Keston Hiura scores. Jonathan Davis walks. Christian Yelich reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jonathan Davis out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Cubs 1, Brewers 1.
Cubs ninth. Ian Happ strikes out on a foul tip. Seiya Suzuki homers to deep center field. Nico Hoerner doubles to center field. Patrick Wisdom strikes out swinging. Yan Gomes flies out to right center field to Andrew McCutchen.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 2, Brewers 1.
Brewers ninth. Luis Urias singles to right center field. Victor Caratini strikes out swinging. Keston Hiura doubles to deep center field. Luis Urias to third. Jace Peterson strikes out swinging. Kolten Wong pinch-hitting for Jonathan Davis. Kolten Wong hit by pitch. Christian Yelich walks. Kolten Wong to second. Keston Hiura to third. Luis Urias scores. Willy Adames strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Cubs 2, Brewers 2.
Brewers tenth. Andrew McCutchen flies out to center field to Rafael Ortega. Rowdy Tellez is intentionally walked. Luis Urias pops out to shortstop to Nico Hoerner. Victor Caratini homers to center field. Rowdy Tellez scores. Willy Adames scores.
3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 5, Cubs 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.