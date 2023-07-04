Cubs second. Seiya Suzuki triples to deep center field. Trey Mancini strikes out on a foul tip. Cody Bellinger pops out to Owen Miller. Yan Gomes doubles to deep right field. Seiya Suzuki scores. Miguel Amaya walks. Nico Hoerner reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Miguel Amaya out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Cubs 1, Brewers 0.
Cubs third. Dansby Swanson homers to center field. Ian Happ grounds out to shallow infield, Owen Miller to Rowdy Tellez. Christopher Morel strikes out swinging. Seiya Suzuki singles to center field. Trey Mancini called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 2, Brewers 0.
Cubs fifth. Ian Happ singles to right field. Christopher Morel doubles to shallow left field. Ian Happ to third. Seiya Suzuki lines out to second base to Brice Turang. Trey Mancini out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Joey Wiemer. Ian Happ scores. Cody Bellinger singles to shallow center field. Christopher Morel scores.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 4, Brewers 0.
Brewers fifth. Willy Adames strikes out swinging. Owen Miller singles to shallow infield. Blake Perkins grounds out to second base, Nico Hoerner to Trey Mancini. Owen Miller to third. Brice Turang singles to right field. Owen Miller scores.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 4, Brewers 1.
Brewers sixth. Joey Wiemer grounds out to second base, Nico Hoerner to Trey Mancini. Christian Yelich singles to left center field. Jesse Winker called out on strikes. William Contreras singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Christian Yelich scores. Throwing error by Miguel Amaya. Rowdy Tellez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Cubs 4, Brewers 2.
Cubs eighth. Seiya Suzuki flies out to center field to Joey Wiemer. Trey Mancini singles to shallow center field. Cody Bellinger singles to shortstop. Jared Young to second. Patrick Wisdom pinch-hitting for Mike Tauchman. Patrick Wisdom called out on strikes. Miguel Amaya doubles to deep left field. Cody Bellinger scores. Jared Young scores. Nico Hoerner called out on strikes.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 6, Brewers 2.
Brewers eighth. Joey Wiemer hit by pitch. Christian Yelich flies out to deep right center field to Seiya Suzuki. Jesse Winker flies out to deep left field to Ian Happ. William Contreras singles to shallow right field. Joey Wiemer to second. Rowdy Tellez singles to shallow center field. William Contreras to third. Joey Wiemer scores. Willy Adames doubles to left field. Rowdy Tellez to third. William Contreras scores. Owen Miller called out on strikes.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 6, Brewers 4.
Brewers ninth. Raimel Tapia singles to left field. Brice Turang singles to right field. Raimel Tapia to second. Joey Wiemer strikes out swinging. Christian Yelich singles to shallow center field. Brice Turang to second. Raimel Tapia scores. Jesse Winker hit by pitch. Christian Yelich to second. Brice Turang to third. William Contreras out on a sacrifice fly to left center field to Ian Happ. Brice Turang scores. Rowdy Tellez strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 6, Brewers 6.
Cubs eleventh. Patrick Wisdom grounds out to shortstop, Andruw Monasterio to Owen Miller. Miguel Amaya strikes out swinging. Nico Hoerner singles to shallow infield. Cody Bellinger scores. Dansby Swanson strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 7, Brewers 6.
