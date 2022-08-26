Brewers fifth. Tyrone Taylor homers to left field. Christian Yelich walks. Willy Adames strikes out swinging. Andrew McCutchen strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 1, Cubs 0.
Cubs seventh. Nick Madrigal reaches on error. Fielding error by Luis Urias. Willson Contreras grounds out to third base, Luis Urias to Rowdy Tellez. Nick Madrigal to second. Ian Happ homers to center field. Nick Madrigal scores. Seiya Suzuki flies out to deep right center field to Tyrone Taylor. Franmil Reyes flies out to deep center field to Tyrone Taylor.
2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. Cubs 2, Brewers 1.
Brewers ninth. Rowdy Tellez homers to center field. Keston Hiura reaches on error. Fielding error by Nico Hoerner. Luis Urias walks. Keston Hiura to second. Victor Caratini flies out to left field to Ian Happ. Kolten Wong pinch-hitting for Tyrone Taylor. Kolten Wong pops out to Willson Contreras. Christian Yelich flies out to left field to Ian Happ.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Cubs 2, Brewers 2.
Cubs tenth. Ian Happ homers to right field. Willson Contreras scores. Seiya Suzuki walks. Franmil Reyes flies out to deep right field to Hunter Renfroe. Nico Hoerner flies out to right field to Hunter Renfroe. Zach McKinstry grounds out to shallow right field, Luis Urias to Rowdy Tellez.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 4, Brewers 2.
Brewers tenth. Willy Adames strikes out swinging. Andrew McCutchen singles to center field. Christian Yelich to third. Hunter Renfroe singles to left field. Andrew McCutchen to second. Christian Yelich scores. Rowdy Tellez walks. Jace Peterson grounds out to second base. Rowdy Tellez out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 4, Brewers 3.
