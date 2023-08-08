Mets first. Brandon Nimmo pops out to Nick Madrigal. Jeff McNeil singles to left field. Francisco Lindor pops out to shallow center field to Dansby Swanson. Pete Alonso homers to center field. Jeff McNeil scores. Daniel Vogelbach strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 2, Cubs 0.
Cubs fourth. Ian Happ strikes out swinging. Cody Bellinger homers to right field. Dansby Swanson pops out to Pete Alonso. Jeimer Candelario grounds out to shortstop, Francisco Lindor to Pete Alonso.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mets 2, Cubs 1.
Cubs fifth. Christopher Morel walks. Yan Gomes doubles to deep left center field. Christopher Morel scores. Nick Madrigal reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Yan Gomes out at third. Mike Tauchman strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 2, Mets 2.
Cubs eighth. Nick Madrigal flies out to center field to Brandon Nimmo. Mike Tauchman homers to center field. Nico Hoerner singles to center field. Ian Happ strikes out swinging. Cody Bellinger strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 3, Mets 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.